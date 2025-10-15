Fitness coach says ‘running is an excellent tool for weight loss’ but it has to be done right; shares 5 simple steps

Running is widely recognised as one of the most effective ways to boost weight loss, improve cardiovascular health, and enhance overall fitness. However, it’s not as simple as lacing up your shoes and hitting the pavement - proper technique, pacing, and gradual progression are key to running safely and effectively. Without learning how to run correctly, beginners risk injury, fatigue, and frustration, which can derail their fitness goals. Read on to learn simple, practical steps that make running comfortable while delivering effective results.(Unsplash)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath has unveiled a step-by-step guide for you to start running with ease and comfort, while prioritising your fitness goals. In an Instagram video posted on October 14, the fitness trainer highlights, “Running can be an excellent tool when it comes to weight loss, fitness, or even heart health, but you need to do it properly. You need to learn to run.” He shares five steps that will help you run the right way.

Walking without pain

According to Raj, it’s crucial to ensure that you can walk comfortably for extended periods without pain before progressing to running. He states, “Before you get to running, make sure you're able to walk for 40 to 60 minutes continuously without developing any pain in your joints or your muscles. This is mandatory and very, very important.”

Transition gradually

The fitness trainer offers a step-by-step guide to help you transition safely and gradually from walking to running:

Walk for 40 to 45 seconds. Run for 15 to 20 seconds. Repeat this 20 to 30 times. Gradually increase your running time. Decrease your walking time and get to a point where you're able to run for 20 to 30 minutes without stopping.

The fitness coach provides instructions to comfortably transition from walking to running.(Image generated by Google Gemini)

Learn to run comfortably

Raj highlights the importance of learning to run comfortably. Most people can run for a duration of 20 to 30 minutes but not without struggle - the fitness coach mentions, “Their heart rate is up. Their breathing rate is all over the place.” He recommends starting slow, so that running is comfortable.

He explains, “It should be slow enough that you're not pushing yourself hard. You should be able to maintain a conversation. You should be able to breathe through your nose. This might mean that you have to run very slowly, but that's okay because this builds your endurance. This builds your aerobic base, which is necessary for you to progress.”

Run in different speeds

The fitness trainer highlights the importance of running at different speeds, explaining that you should experience all levels, rather than sticking to a single pace. He explains, “You need to know what an easy run feels like, a hard run feels like, and an all-out run feels like. An easy run is where you're running comfortably, like what we spoke about. A hard run is where you're running hard, but you're still feeling strong. An all-out run is where you're pushing yourself to your maximum.”

Leveling up

Raj gives the green signal to level up when you have successfully completed the first four steps. When you have mastered the skill of running, he suggests going for distance running or sprinting.

“You can either go the distance running route (5K, 10K, half marathon, marathon, and so on), or you can go the sprinting route (short, intense bursts of running). Both of these are equally hard, equally advanced, and equally effective,” he explains. While it is a question of personal choice, the fitness coach stresses the importance of staying consistent and prioritising safety in whichever path you take.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.