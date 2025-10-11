Fitness coach explains why eating slowly helps with weight loss, shares 6 healthy nutrition tips to shed the kilos

Setting fitness goals often revolves around losing weight - but when done the wrong way, it can come at the cost of your health. Crash diets, excessive restriction, and overtraining may help shed kilos quickly, but they can also deplete energy, weaken the body, and slow long-term progress. True fitness comes from balance - focusing on sustainable habits, mindful eating, and proper nutrition to achieve lasting results without harming your wellbeing. Eating slowly can help with weight loss, according to fitness trainer Raj Ganpath.(Pexel)

Fitness coach Raj Ganpath emphasises the importance of losing weight the right way - focusing on sustainable habits and balanced nutrition, so you don’t end up sacrificing your health in the process. In an Instagram video posted on October 10, the trainer highlights 6 simple nutrition rules to follow in order to achieve your weight goals while also maintaining overall health.

1. Maximise protein and vegetable consumption

Raj recommends maximising your protein and veggie intake in order to lose weight, since they keep you satiated for longer. He highlights, “That means every meal should contain some form of protein and vegetables. And honestly, most of your meals should be filled with these foods.”

2. Minimise sugary and fatty foods

The fitness trainer suggests minimising sugary, fatty, or oily foods, rather than completely eliminating them. He elaborates, “Minimise sugary, fatty foods. You don't have to eliminate them, but actively minimise anything that is sugary, oily, fried, rich, or creamy.”

3. Optimise starch consumption

He recommends optimising starch consumption, meaning being mindful about your starch intake according to your lifestyle requirements. He further explains, “Rice, roti, bread, anything that is starchy, use it as you need it. If you're someone who's trying to lose weight, eat less. If you're someone who moves more, eat a little more because starch is essentially energy without nutrients.”

4. Eat 2-3 meals a day

According to Raj, it’s best to stick to two to three main meals a day and avoid constant snacking in between. If hunger strikes between meals, he suggests reaching for a fruit instead - a simple, natural choice that keeps your digestion on track without overloading your system.

5. Eat slowly

The fitness coach stresses that eating slowly can prevent overeating. He explains, “Take at least 15 minutes to eat your first course. And once you're done, wait 10 minutes. If you're still hungry, go for a second course and eat that also slowly.”

6. Undereat a little

Raj suggests that undereating a little every time you eat can aid in weight loss. He explains, “No matter what you eat, where you eat, or when you eat, undereat a little bit. That means don't eat to fullness. Stop eating before you're satisfied. Now, this will mean that you're a little hungry throughout the day, but that is necessary during weight loss, and it is absolutely okay.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.