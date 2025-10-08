Rohit Sharma stuns Internet with incredible weight loss transformation; netizens say ‘bro lost captaincy with the fat'

Social media users are buzzing after Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma shared pictures of his dramatically transformed physique, ahead of India’s upcoming ODI series against Australia. The Mumbai batter’s new leaner look, especially the post he shared before he attended the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night, has left fans and cricket enthusiasts in awe.

Rohit’s fitness has long been a topic of discussion, especially given the demands of international cricket and India’s ambitions for the 2027 ICC World Cup. Last month, reports surfaced that he had shed around 20 kilograms in just three months, sparking curiosity over his training and diet regimen. According to leaks, Rohit followed a meticulously structured plan, balancing high-intensity workouts with a strict diet.

His days reportedly began with soaked almonds, sprout salads, and fresh juice, followed by oatmeal and fruits for breakfast. Snacks of curd, chilla, and coconut water punctuated his mornings, while lunch consisted of vegetable curry, dal, rice, and salad. Evening smoothies, dry fruits, and protein-rich dinners, including paneer with vegetables, kept him energized and focused.

Working closely with fitness expert Abhishek Nayar and the BCCI’s coaching staff, Rohit also completed demanding shuttle runs and endurance tests, impressing trainers with his stamina and commitment. With no cricket scheduled in June through August, the star opener utilized the break to push his limits, passing the Bronco Test with ease.

At the Awards, Rohit’s transformation became the talk of the town, even before he received the honour. The 38-year-old was presented with a special memento by Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar, in recognition of leading India to the 2025 Champions Trophy triumph. Speaking about the team’s success, Rohit highlighted the importance of processes established during Rahul Dravid’s tenure rather than individual roles.

“All the guys who took part in that competition got into that thought process of how to win games and challenge ourselves… Once we got over the line when we won the first game, we completely put that game aside and then started focusing on the next one,” he said, reflecting on India’s journey from the heartbreak of the 2023 World Cup final to consecutive ICC victories.