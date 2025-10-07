CEAT Cricket Awards: Rohit Sharma gets special honour for Champions Trophy haul; Samson, Iyer shine - full winners list

The 27th edition of the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, honouring cricketers and sports leaders across the globe. Former India captain Rohit Sharma hogged the limelight not just with his presence, but the 38-year-old was also handed a special award for leading the Indian team to a Champions Trophy haul earlier this year. It was India's second successive ICC trophy under his leadership, having earlier guided India to a T20 World Cup win in Barbados in June 2024. Rohit received the award from India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma was handed a special prize during the CEAT Cricket Rating (CCR) Awards(PTI)

Rohit was the cynosure of the annual event, marking his first public appearance since being removed as India’s ODI captain. The decision was officially announced last Saturday in a presser by chief selector Ajit Agarkar, as the BCCI named Shubman Gill as the new leader. His first assignment will be the three-match series in Australia, starting October 19.

Rohit has been selected in the squad, along with Virat Kohli, as the series marks their return to international cricket for the first time since the Champions Trophy win in Dubai in March this year.

India's Sanju Samson toppled the likes of Asia Cup stars Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma to be named the Men's T20I Batter Of The Year, while Varun Chakaravarthy was announced Men's T20I Bowler Of The Year. In the women's category, India swept all the awards, with Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma taking centre stage. Both were, however, not present for the ceremony as the Indian team is currently in the midst of their Women's World Cup 2025 campaign at home.

Here is the full list of awards:

Special memento for winning Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma.

Lifetime achievement award: Brian Lara.

International cricketer of the year: Joe Root.

T20I batter of the year: Sanju Samson.

T20I bowler of the year: Varun Chakravarthy.

CEAT JioStar Award: Shreyas Iyer.

Men's ODI Batter of the Year: Kane Williamson.

Men's ODI Bowler of the Year: Matt Henry.

CEAT Lifetime Achievement Award: B.S. Chandrasekhar.

Women's Batter Of The Year: Smriti Mandhana.

Women's Bowler Of The Year: Deepti Sharma.

The Emerging Player of the Year: Angrish Raghuvanshi.

Award for Exemplary Leadership - Temba Bavuma.

Men's Test Bowler of the Year: Prabath Jayasuriya.

Men's Test Cricketer of the Year - Harry Brook.

CEAT Domestic Cricketer of the Year - Harsh Dubey.