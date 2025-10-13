Nutritionist who lost 30 kg says ‘walking is better than running for fat loss’: Doesn't burn out body, spike hunger

Weight loss is an uphill battle that can be achieved with a sustainable approach and long-term goals, including a calorie-deficient diet, regular cardio workouts, and strength training at least 2-3 times a week. However, what's the one thing that ties all of these together: walking. Running burns more calories in the moment, but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently. (Adobe Stock)

Walking is better than running

Nupuur Patil, a nutritionist who had a drastic transformation and lost 30 kg, shared how walking helped her during her weight loss journey. According to Nupuur, walking can actually be better than running for fat loss.

“Running burns more calories in the moment, but walking helps your body stay in fat-burning mode more consistently, without side effects like hunger, stress, or muscle loss,” she noted.

She suggested 6 reasons why it is better for your body, especially ‘when your goal is sustainable, long-term fat loss without burning out your body or spiking hunger’. Here’s why:

1. Lower cortisol response

• According to the nutritionist, “Running, especially at high intensities, spikes cortisol (stress hormone), which can promote fat storage, particularly around the belly.”

• Meanwhile, she suggested, walking keeps cortisol levels low, helping your body stay in a fat-burning state.

2. Doesn’t trigger overeating

• “Running can dramatically increase your appetite, leading to overeating later,” the nutritionist noted.

• As for walking, she said it has a neutral or even appetite-suppressing effect, making it easier to stay in a calorie deficit.

3. Easier to stay consistent

• “You can walk daily for long periods without burning out or needing recovery days,” Nupuur noted.

• Meanwhile, running often leads to fatigue, injuries, or burnout if overdone.

4. Fat is the primary fuel source

• During lower-intensity activity like walking, your body uses fat as its main energy source, she stated.

• “Running taps into glycogen (stored carbs) more than fat unless done at a very slow pace,” the nutritionist noted.

5. Preserves muscle mass

• Walking doesn’t stress your muscles or joints as much, so it’s less catabolic (muscle-wasting).

• Excessive running without proper strength training can lead to muscle loss, which slows your metabolism.

6. Better for hormone balance and recovery

• Lastly, the nutritionist warned that for women especially, walking supports hormonal health—reducing estrogen dominance, improving insulin sensitivity, and lowering inflammation.

• It also aids digestion, lymphatic drainage, and recovery—supporting a healthy metabolism.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

