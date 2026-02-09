Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement

Sania revealed that while eggs were always a part of her diet during her playing days, her nutrition has evolved over time. “The biggest thing that has changed for me since I was playing to now has been the amount of carbs that I intake. Earlier, it was very carb and protein-heavy, idlis, dosas, everything. Now it’s more protein-heavy because my level of activity is about 20 per cent of what it used to be,” she explained.

In a February 6 interview with Tweak India, Sania shared that her day begins with a wellness ritual rather than a heavy breakfast. “I basically have a healthy shot, which is the first thing that I do, turmeric, honey, lime, some black seeds and ginger. It’s not very good tasting, but it’s really good for your body,” she said. She follows this with soaked chia seeds in water and coffee, before going to the gym.

Sania Mirza’s fit physique and radiant skin are a result of her consistent workout routine and mindful eating habits. Balancing a busy schedule with motherhood, the former tennis star revealed how small but intentional lifestyle changes, from her diet to her skincare, have played a key role in improving her skin, hair and energy levels. (Also read: Ishita Dutta shares how she lost 15 kg in 2 months after welcoming her second child, says ‘there’s no magic, no secret’ )

When it comes to fitness, Sania balances strength training with outdoor activity. She currently focuses on weight training, having paused Pilates due to time constraints, and also includes outdoor runs of about 5–7 kilometres every day, especially when the weather is pleasant.

Her mornings usually include 3-4 eggs, mostly egg whites, and lunch is planned carefully around protein intake. “I am more conscious about how much protein I’m eating now than I was before because earlier I had nutritionists taking care of everything,” she added.

Secret behind Sania’s glowing skin and hair Sania also spoke about her extensive skincare routine, which she credits for visible improvements in her skin and hair. “I do a lot of Korean skincare. It’s kind of ridiculous, about a 10-step routine in the morning and another 10-step routine at night,” she laughed. However, she stressed that a good moisturiser and sunscreen have been game-changers for her skin over the years.

One skincare habit that has made a noticeable difference, according to Sania, is red-light therapy. “I’ve started doing red light therapy over the last year. Not just for my skin, but for my hair as well. Every other day, I sit under it for about half an hour, and I feel it really rejuvenates the skin,” she said.

