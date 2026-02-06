Ishita Dutta shares how she lost 15 kg in 2 months after welcoming her second child, says ‘there’s no magic, no secret’

Her pregnancy took a difficult turn when she started experiencing intense abdominal pain , which required multiple hospital visits. Tests revealed she had gallbladder stones, but surgery wasn’t possible as she was only seven months pregnant. She had to endure repeated bouts of severe pain, with limited options for relief due to her pregnancy, until it was safe to undergo surgery.

“I lost 15 kgs in under 2 months. Want to know the secret? There isn’t one,” Ishita said. “I’ve been receiving messages about my weight loss for the past 8 months, so today I’m answering them. My first two trimesters were amazing, I travelled, worked, had fun, and ate well. But in my sixth month, I was put on complete bed rest due to the risk of preterm delivery.”

Drisham actor Ishita Dutta , a mother of 2, recently shared the challenges she faced during her pregnancies and how she lost 15 kg in less than 2 months. Ishita welcomed her first son, Vaayu, in 2023, and her second, Veda, in 2025. On February 3, she took to Instagram to speak candidly about her weight loss journey. (Also read: Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj reveals how she lost 20 kg in 6 months with Mounjaro: ‘Not everything easy is wrong’ )

What helped Ishita achieve her postpartum weight loss Describing the intensity of her struggle, Ishita said, “I can’t even explain how painful it was. I would be screaming in pain, taken to the hospital, and sent back home without strong painkillers because I was pregnant. This repeated for months, and by the eighth month, I went into early contractions and delivered my baby. But the challenges didn’t end there.”

She added, “Post-delivery, I still couldn’t get the surgery immediately. I was breastfeeding and recovering from childbirth, so strong medication wasn’t an option. I had to wait about 40 days before it was safe to remove my gallbladder. Even after the surgery, healing was slow, and I had to follow strict dietary restrictions for a while.”

Reflecting on her weight loss, Ishita concluded, “This is how I lost so much weight. There’s no magic, no secret, no shortcut. It’s a journey of patience, resilience, and healing. If you have more questions, feel free to ask in the comments below.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.