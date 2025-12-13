Gastroenterologist shares 5 constipation warning signs that could signal a medical emergency: Abdominal pain to vomiting

Constipation is one of the common gut-related issues that many people experience. The first instinct for many is usually to try to address the problem with home remedies, from increasing water intake to adding chia seeds to the diet, and using over-the-counter solutions, like laxatives. However, sometimes constipation is more than just a minor inconvenience and may signal an underlying health issue that requires medical attention. IBS symptoms include diarrhoea or constipation.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Saksham Seth, Gastroenterologist, ISIC Multi-Speciality Hospital, who revealed his insights on when constipation is a serious medical concern.

Can constipation be an emergency?

Constipation is often dismissed as a minor digestive issue, but if left unaddressed for long, it can turn into a medical emergency. Dr Seth confirmed that while it is a very common problem, it affects nearly 57 per cent of the Indian population.

He further elaborated that constipation can vary widely, ranging from mild, short-lived cases to those that may require medical attention.

5 red flags you need to know

If your constipation accompanies abdominal pain and blood in stool, you need to see a doctor. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Dr Saksham Seth shared some of the warning signs which may indicate that your constipation is an emergency:

1. Intractable abdominal pain: Severe pain or pain that is persistent.

2. Emesis (vomiting): Bilious or feculent vomiting.

3. Obstipation: The total inability to pass stool or flatus (gas), a situation that strongly suggests the presence of an intestinal obstruction or ileus.

4. Haematochezia: The presence of blood in the stool

5. Dehydration: Evidence of extreme dehydration or general disease.

As per the gastroentrologist, these symptoms can escalate and become ‘life-threatening’ and need to be assessed quickly, especially in individuals with existing comorbidities.

Dr Seth emphasised that it is essential to consult a specialist if constipation becomes stubborn, keeps recurring, or starts affecting energy levels, appetite or overall well-being. He explained, “In addition to the urgent emergency warning signs, a visit to a gastroenterology specialist is the most crucial step when the symptoms have refractory characteristics or are linked to the overall deterioration of the body.”

The gastroentrologist further broke down the symptoms into these three categories:

Refractory symptoms: Refractory constipation lasting longer than one week despite the strictest adherence to home remedies.

Refractory constipation lasting longer than one week despite the strictest adherence to home remedies. Laxative dependence : Overt taking or perceived need of cathartics (laxatives) to keep the bowel movements regular.

: Overt taking or perceived need of cathartics (laxatives) to keep the bowel movements regular. Unexplained systemic symptoms: Cachexia (unexplained weight loss), generalised asthenia (weakness), or anorexia (loss of appetite) are all concurrent.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.