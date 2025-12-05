Endometriosis specialist shares 5 signs that show your cramps may not be normal: 'Includes constipation and…'

Period pain can feel gut-wrenching, pushing you to reach out for every comfort routine, from lying down with a hot bag to cancelling all plans entirely. But here's a catch: it's not always healthy to normalise that disconcerting level of discomfort. When cramps start interrupting your day severely, all aspects of your daily functioning also get affected; it may be a time to take the ‘bad period pain’ seriously. When period pain becomes unmanageble, doctor visit is recommended.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: PCOS with regular periods? Gynaecologist says it's possible; shares 7 symptoms: Hair on stomach, dark patches on neck

So, how do you understand if your cramp is normal or not? HT Lifestyle spoke to endometriosis specialist Dr Smeet Patel, director- Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, who warned about dismissing period pain as ‘just bad period pain’ as they may hint at endometriosis.

So it is crucial not to neglect that pain as just a‘ normal period.’ Dr Patel explained what endometriosis is: “The disease in itself is made up of tissue-like uterine lining material that exists outside the uterus and, through relationships with other organs, creates chronic inflammation of these surrounding organs.”

There are several ways your body tells you that the cramp is not normal. Dr Patel outlined them:



1. Excessive menstrual bleeding with or without cramps

If your period is excessively heavy, then it is a cause for alarm. The endometriosis specialist said, “Even though some intensity of flow is normal. However, excessive bleeding that requires one to change the sanitary pad/ tampon frequently can be a warning sign.” If you have to change your pad very often, seeing a lot of unusual, heavy bleeding, it's important to seek help.

2. Excruciating pelvic pain

The pelvic region specifically hurts the most. (Shutterstock)

Pelvic pain is usually common during periods, but if the intensity is a lot, then it may hint at underlying conditions like endometriosis. Dr Patel warned that if the pain is ongoing for prolonged periods, then it is a cause for concern. She said, “The pains brought about by this ailment are extreme, persistent, and at times debilitating. If you struggle to carry on with daily activities, it’s not normal and should be evaluated.” Debilitating means that the pain is so severe and intense that it severely affects your life, whether it is going to work or even doing simple household chores.

3. Agonising sexual intercourse

Endometriosis's impact also extends to sexual life, causing persistent discomfort that may severely affect those experiencing it.

Dr Patel explained how this is one of the major signs,"If one experiences unbearable pelvic pain during or post performing intercourse, that is a prime symptom indicating the presence of endometriotic lesions on the pelvic organs.”

4. Undiagnosed infertility

The penultimate sign is the impact on fertility. Endometriosis may adversely impact the chances of fertility. Because endometriosis in a way changes the reproductive anatomy, as the specialist noted, it interferes with key parameters of reproductive health.

Dr Patel elaborated, "Not being able to conceive can be one of the primary symptoms when all tests show normal results. Endometriosis may distort the reproductive anatomy and hamper the quality of the egg and implantation.”

5. Gastrointestinal issues

Endometriosis can also cause gut issues like constipation. (Shutterstock)

The symptoms can also include your usual gut-related issues. Dr Patel shared the names, "They may include painful defecation, constipation, bloating, blood in the stool, or severe cramping that appears to be related to digestion.” One of the major reasons this set of endometriosis signs is overlooked is that they overlap with symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The specialist remarked that this is why it makes the diagnosis very challenging to narrow down on the cause.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.