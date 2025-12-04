Infertility expert shares truth about women's reproductive ageing: ‘Chronological age and ovarian age are no longer…’

Women have long assumed that fertility declines gently over the years, mirroring age and major life milestones. But that once-clear connection is now more complicated. Many women in their late twenties or early thirties feel energetic and youthful, confident they have “lots of time,” yet their reproductive indicators increasingly tell a different story. Today's lifestyle affects fertility.(Unsplash)

Dr Shobha Gupta - Medical Director and Infertility specialist from Mother's Lap IVF Centre Pitampura, New Delhi and Founder of Mumma's Blessing IVF and Birthing Paradise in Vrindavan - spoke to HT Lifestyle about how today’s lifestyle is contributing to faster reproductive ageing and declining fertility in women. She explains, “A woman’s chronological age and her ovarian age are no longer moving at the same speed. It’s one of the biggest reasons women are caught off-guard when they start planning a family.”

Heightened reproductive ageing

Dr Gupta points out that the modern lifestyle - demanding jobs, prolonged studies, late nights, and rising stress - combined with environmental toxins, microplastics, poor sleep, and hormonal issues, can cause the ovaries to age faster than anticipated. She highlights, “In the last decade, I’ve seen women of 28 with the egg reserve of a 38-year-old. This early decline is no longer rare. It is becoming one of our most urgent fertility concerns.”

This mismatch between how old you feel and how old your ovaries actually are is paving the way for a growing gap between reproductive age and biological age.

Why biological age matters

Biological age reflects the condition of your cells and organs, not the date printed on your ID. In fertility, what truly counts is the biological age of the ovaries - assessed through AMH levels, antral follicle count, and overall egg quality - rather than how young someone may appear.

Dr. Gupta emphasises, “Women often assume their lifestyle or fitness keeps their fertility intact. But the ovaries don’t follow gym routines or skincare regimens - they follow biology.” She explains that early ovarian ageing leads to lower egg quantity and compromised egg quality, ultimately making conception more challenging.

Emotional impact

Beyond the clinical facts lies an emotional layer many women rarely speak about. They often feel blindsided, confused, or even betrayed by their own bodies. After years spent building financial security or career independence, discovering that they should have assessed their fertility much earlier can come as a painful shock.

The gynaecologist acknowledges, “The emotional shock is real, especially for women who felt they were doing everything right. My message is - knowledge is empowerment, not pressure.”

How to take action?

While you can’t control biological ageing, the good news is awareness and early action can dramatically change outcomes. Dr Gupta recommends the following:

Get an AMH test in your mid-20s or early 30s.

Track menstrual health and signs of hormonal imbalance.

menstrual health and signs of hormonal imbalance. Prioritise sleep, gut health, and stress management.

Consider egg freezing if you want to delay pregnancy.

Avoid smoking, excessive alcohol, and endocrine-disrupting products.

The infertility specialist explains, “Egg freezing is not a trend; it’s a safety net. It gives women time without taking away their future choices.” Reproductive planning today is no longer just about age - it’s about informed timing.

Dr Gupta concludes, “Don’t let fertility become an afterthought. Treat your ovarian age with the same respect you give your career goals, finances, and health. Awareness today can protect your dreams tomorrow.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.