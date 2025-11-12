Manipal Pune nephrologist warns women: Don't mistake kidney stones for period pain

Women can mistake kidney stone symptoms for menstrual cramps. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Saurabh Khiste, consultant, nephrology, Manipal Hospitals Baner, Pune, highlighted the importance of women being aware of the symptoms of kidney stones. According to Dr Khiste, kidney stone symptoms can be similar to those of menstrual problems, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Also read | Kidney stones: Warning signs and symptoms, reasons, treatment; how to prevent According to Dr Khiste, kidney stone symptoms can be similar to those of menstrual problems.(Shutterstock)

He said: “Although kidney stone symptoms could be like many other health problems, including menstrual cramps, kidney stones can be very severe. When this symptom overlap occurs in women, kidney stones may be mistaken for 'normal' menstrual problems or cramping in the abdomen. While this makes perfect sense, failing to receive the care you need on time might have fatal repercussions.”

Kidney stones vs menstrual cramps

Dr Khiste explained that the symptoms of kidney stones can be intense and may radiate from the back or side to the lower abdomen or groin. In contrast, menstrual cramps typically cause discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvis. However, hormonal changes, bloating, nausea, and vomiting can blur the distinction, making it challenging to diagnose.

He said, “Although kidney stone pain can be much more intense and radiates from the back or side to a lower abdomen or groin location instead, menstrual cramps usually trigger discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvis. Nevertheless, the related intensity of discomfort, cyclic timing of pain, and general tolerance that most women develop to the discomfort of a period can often blur the distinction. Furthermore, bloating, nausea, and vomiting —all of which may be common during menstruation — can be brought on by kidney stones.”

Dr Khiste added, “Changes in hormones may add to the misunderstanding. In addition to having normal menstrual symptoms, water retention and pelvic congestion can also be contributing factors to the abdominal pressure brought on by kidney stones. Also, women can connect gynaecological conditions like ovarian cysts, endometriosis, or monthly cramps to pain like stomach pressure rather than urinary reasons.”

Risks of untreated kidney stones

According to Dr Khiste, when minerals and salts crystallise in the kidneys, kidney stones can form. “Larger stones can obstruct the urinary tract and cause excruciating pain, while smaller stones may pass undetected. In females, this discomfort can look like menstruation cramps and radiate down to the groin or toward the bladder. It is important to pay attention to warning signals such as burning when urinating, blood in the urine, frequent urges to urinate, or persistent flank or stomach pain,” he said.

How to detect kidney stones

Dr Khiste shared that kidney stones can cause severe complications, including hydronephrosis (kidney swelling), recurring UTIs, or possibly kidney damage if left untreated. He said, “Diagnosis is therefore essential. Kidney stones can be easily distinguished from any gynecological source of discomfort using simple imaging techniques like CT or ultrasound scanning,” he said.

Treatment options for kidney stones

The doctor further said that the treatment of kidney stones depends on the stone's size, location, and composition – smaller stones can be treated with medication and hydration, while larger stones require medical attention. Modern surgical tools enable minimally invasive procedures to remove stones without the need for large incisions.

“The size, location, and composition of the stone all affect how it is processed. Smaller stones usually pass when taking medicine to relax the urinary system and staying hydrated. Large stones, however, usually need medical attention. Modern surgical tools enable the performance of new minimally invasive procedures, such as percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL), retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS), and ureteroscopy (URS). One of these procedures involves breaking up or removing stones from the urinary tract without making large incisions. As a result, patients experience fewer side effects and recover more quickly,” Dr Khiste said.

Dr Khiste stressed the importance of identifying and addressing the root causes of kidney stones, such as metabolic disorders, insufficient fluid intake, and recurrent urinary infections. Preventive care, including maintaining hydration and regularly evaluating kidney function, is crucial for managing and preventing the recurrence of kidney disease.

“Identifying and addressing the root causes is also essential. The chance of stone development is increased by conditions such as metabolic disorders, insufficient fluid intake, consuming a diet heavy in sodium, or experiencing recurrent urinary infections. Maintaining enough hydration and routinely evaluating kidney function are examples of preventive care that is essential for managing and preventing recurrence,” Dr Khiste said.

Red flags to watch out for

Women are advised to be aware of the warning signs, including non-menstrual discomfort on one side of the body, intense pain that radiates, and pain connected to a change in urine. “Women can prevent further complications and delays in seeking care by being educated on the differences between menstruation pain and kidney stone pain. Red flags should be raised by non-menstrual discomfort on one side of the body, intense pain that radiates instead of dull ache, pain connected to a change in urine, etc. One can distinguish between little discomfort and a significant kidney disease by paying attention to what the body is saying them, but it's important to get treatment,” Dr Khiste concluded.

