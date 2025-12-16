Does makhana help in weight loss? Know benefits, nutritional value, and the best ways to include fox nuts to your diet

Makhana, also known as lotus seeds or fox nuts, is widely used in healthy snacking recipes. It is naturally low in calories, making it a guilt-free snack. Makhana also provides a moderate amount of protein that helps curb hunger, while its carbohydrate content promotes satiety and keeps you full for longer. The fat content mainly depends on the cooking method, especially when you include ghee. How does makhana help in weight loss?(Freepik)

The nutritional value of makhana can vary depending on how it is prepared. According to The Pharma Innovation Journal, raw makhana contains approximately 76.9% carbohydrates, 12.8% moisture, 9.7% protein, 0.9% phosphorus, 0.5% minerals, 0.1% fat, 0.02% calcium, and 0.0014% iron. In comparison, popped makhana has a higher carbohydrate content at 84.9%, along with 4% moisture, 9.5% protein, and 0.5% fat.

How does makhana benefit weight loss?

Dr Archana Batra, who is a dietician and a certified Diabetes educator tells Health Shots: "The high fiber content of makhana promotes satiety, reduces frequent hunger pangs, and supports better digestion. Makhana has a low glycemic index, which helps prevent sharp blood sugar spikes and crashes, an important factor for controlling cravings. It is also rich in magnesium and antioxidants, which support metabolic health and reduce inflammation that is linked to increasing weight.”

How to cook makhana for weight loss?

The cooking method of makhana depends on your fitness goals. For example, if you are focusing on losing weight, Dr Batra suggests that the healthiest way to consume makhana is to dry roast it on a pan or air-fry it with minimal oil.

Also, you may use ghee or olive oil (½–1 tsp per serving) to enhance taste without adding excessive calories.

For flavour, add spices like turmeric, black pepper, red chili, chaat masala, cinnamon, or herbs work well. Avoid deep-frying or sugar-coated versions, as they negate weight-loss benefits, says the dietician.

How to include makhana for weight loss?

There are multiple smart ways to include makhana in your daily diet to reduce and also maintain weight:

You may roast the makhana and mix it with seeds like pumpkin or flax in order to add on some fiber.

You may opt for adding the makhana powder in soups, which will give thickness to their texture.

You may combine makhana with curd and spices to add some flavor.

You may opt for roasted makhana in place of salted namkeens, fried snacks, etc.

How much makhana to eat?

The dietician revealed the ideal portion of makhana for weight loss is 25–30 grams (about 1 cup roasted) per serving. This will satisfy the hunger without excess calories. However, she warns against overeating healthy snacks like makhana as they can slow weight loss due to calorie accumulation.

Who should avoid eating makhana?

People with digestive issues like bloating or Irritable Bowel Syndrome may experience discomfort, if this is consumed in excess. Those with nut or seed sensitivities should introduce it cautiously, says the dietician. Individuals on very low-carb diets or with kidney issues (due to phosphorus content) should consume it in moderation after professional advice.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)