Struggling to lose weight despite trying every diet and exercise plan out there? Many of us fall into the trap of quick fixes and trendy weight-loss hacks that promise rapid results but often leave us frustrated and exhausted. Anant Agarwal, clinical research scientist and health consultant, shares in a December 13 podcast with Raj Shamani the science-backed method that truly helps shed kilos, explaining why most popular diets fail and how a simple, consistent approach can deliver lasting results. (Also read: UK surgeon shares how irregular sleep patterns can lead to constipation and gut problems: ‘Your intestines become…’ ) According to Anant Agarwal, effective weight loss demands effort and muscle-building for fat loss and metabolic health.(Shutterstock)

What's the best way to lose weight without side effects

During the conversation, Raj Shamani asked what many people want to know: “What is the best way to lose weight? The latest, fastest method with no side effects?”

Responding to this, Anant offered a reality check, stressing that shortcuts rarely work. “If you talk about a method without side effects, and if done correctly, muscle building is the only way,” he said. “There is no other way. It’s a slow method, but a fast method without side effects is not a good method.”

What are the benefits of muscle-building

He further explained that sustainable weight loss inevitably requires effort, discipline, and patience. “Without going through pain or without going through a tremendous amount of emotional suffering, there’s no way,” Agarwal noted, adding that awareness and consistency are key. “You may reduce your weight temporarily, but how will you actually get lean and healthy if you’re not building muscle?”

According to him, muscle-building not only supports fat loss but also ensures long-term metabolic health, making it the most effective and safest approach to weight loss.

