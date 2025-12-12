Fitness coach explains why dieting is not the solution to sustainable weight loss; shares simpler, alternative approach

If you’re hoping to lose weight and your first instinct is to go on a diet, you may want to pause - because while dieting can shift the scale quickly, it rarely leads to results that last. Restrictive plans overhaul everything at once: what you eat, when you eat, even how you eat. The real question is, can you keep up with all those changes for months or years? If long-term, sustainable weight loss is your goal - the kind you won’t gain back by next season - there’s a far simpler, more effective approach. You should try maintaining a consistent calorie deficit instead of focusing on drastic diets.(Unsplash)

With 18 years of experience, fitness trainer Raj Ganpath - founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy - has explained why dieting isn’t the answer if you want to lose weight sustainably. In an Instagram video posted on December 12, the fitness coach explains why calorie deficits created through dieting aren’t effective in the long term and suggests a more sustainable approach.

Consistent calorie deficit

According to Raj, if you want to lose weight sustainably, restrictive dieting isn’t the answer - what truly matters is maintaining a consistent calorie deficit. He explains, “The only thing you really need in order to lose weight is a consistent calorie deficit and going on a diet is not the only way to do it. And it is definitely not the best way to do it.”

Going on a diet is not sustainable

Raj points out that while going on a diet can give short-term results, it creates a drastic calorie deficit, which is not sustainable for the long run. He explains, “When you go on a diet, you create a calorie deficit - but a big one, a strong one. So, in the short term, you will lose weight. The scale will move. But once a few months are in, you'll realise that this is not sustainable. You'll be depriving yourself. So, it is simply a matter of time before you give up, go back to old ways, and gain all the weight back.”

Nutrition optimisation

The fitness trainer states that the better way to maintain a consistent calorie deficit, instead of restrictive diets, is through calorie optimisation. He explains a simple way to optimise your calorie intake - “Write down everything that you eat. Mark all the foods that you feel are unnecessary and you can give up. Remove about 300 to 600 calories worth of these foods. That's it.”

Diets are too drastic

Raj highlights that dieting demands too many abrupt changes - what you eat, when you eat, and how you eat - making it difficult to maintain in the long run. However, optimising your nutrition does require as many changes. He explains, “You're still eating the same foods. You're still eating in a manner that you like to eat, but you're just eating fewer calories. This is sustainable. This will add up, accumulate, compound, and in the long term, you will most definitely lose significant amounts of weight.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.