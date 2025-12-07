Twinkle Khanna's ‘old-fashioned’ fitness secrets are more than just dieting or exercising, they are actually very simple

For fans seeking the secrets behind author and former actor Twinkle Khanna's health and sharp wit, the answer is surprisingly simple and actually holistic. Far from gruelling gym routines, Twinkle, who turns 52 on December 29, focuses on balancing her mind and body with practices she admits sound 'old-fashioned', highlighting that true wellness comes from within — and includes a healthy dose of reading. Also read | Twinkle Khanna on lifting weights again after almost 20 years Twinkle Khanna poses during the premiere of the film Homebound in Mumbai on September 22, 2025. (File Photo/ PTI)

In a September 2016 video from an event that was shared by Boldsky on YouTube, Twinkle offered a refreshing perspective on her health and fitness regimen. Twinkle's routine proves that a balanced life doesn't require drastic measures, but rather consistency in simple habits like walking, eating clean, and, most importantly, prioritising peace of mind through meditation and mental stimulation.

Twinkle Khanna's diet and fitness mantras

When asked for her diet and fitness tips, she said: “I think it's very important to balance the mind, as well as the body. So I do yoga, and I meditate. I know it sounds very old-fashioned, but it helps... it's like you open your cupboard, you repack your clothes and put them back in. It makes you look forward to the day.”

Twinkle's approach to health and fitness was rooted in practicality and a strong focus on simple, natural living, steering clear of intense fitness routines and gym sessions that many celebrities swear by to stay toned. Regarding her diet and workout, she shared, “I try to eat organic as much as possible. I walk. I'm not really one of those people who can spend a lot of time in the gym. I find it incredibly boring.”

Feeding the mind is key for Twinkle

For Twinkle, who is the author of bestsellers like Mrs Funnybones, mental nourishment was just as crucial as physical health. But, perhaps the most insightful piece of advice she offered came from her mother, veteran actor Dimple Kapadia, and it focused on emotional health and the art of 'letting go'.

Twinkle said, “The other thing I do, which is pretty healthy, is I devour books because you need to feed your mind as well. And I think it's very important, and I learnt this from my mother, it's to treat your burdens lightly. You treat them like they are helium-filled balloons and you just feel them lift off and I think that is pretty much the healthiest tip to learn how to let go and go on.”

