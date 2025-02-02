Sonu Sood's trainer reveals celebrities spend ' 2-5 lakh per month' on their fitness: 'There is no limit'

Celebrities spend a significant amount on their fitness, but the exact cost varies widely depending on their individual needs and goals. In a recent interview with Lallantop Cinema, fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja gave an insight into the estimated costs associated with celebrity fitness. He has worked with celebs such as Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kangana Ranaut, among others. Also read | 7 weight loss myths busted by celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey: ‘Never go for Ozempic…’ Fitness coach Yogesh Bhateja worked with celebs such as Sonu Sood. (Instagram/ Yogesh Bhateja)

‘Celebs are always in a race that they have to win’

Asked how much celebs' spend on their fitness in a month, Yogesh said in Hindi, “There is no limit. It can be anywhere between ₹2-5 lakh per month including their diet. If I ask a normal person to eat superfoods like blueberries, he or she will not be able to. These foods have substitutes, but what I want to say is that even if you do not eat these, it will not be bad for your health because the stress and struggle celebs face are different. They are always in a race that they have to win.”

Why people shouldn't blindly follow celebs' routine

Celebrities often work with personal trainers who charge for not just the workouts but also for their diet and food intake. Membership of high-end gyms and fitness studios was also another expenditure.

However, Yogesh highlighted that these costs are not typical for the average person, and there are many affordable ways to achieve fitness goals without breaking the bank. Like having pomegranate instead of blueberry, opting for high-protein foods like eggs every day, among other things, he said.

How much do celebrity fitness trainers charge?

When asked what an average celebrity fitness trainer charges, Yogesh said it was around ' ₹3-5K per session' but was flexible depending on how many clients they work with in a day and their requirements. He added that one should keep in mind that these fees are subject to change and may vary depending on the client's location, schedule as well as the trainer's experience.

He also addressed the use of Ozempic for weight loss and shared his views on steroids in bodybuilding. Asked about overnight transformation of celebs for roles, Yogesh said, “Losing a lot of weight or building muscle within weeks in not possible. So, if a celebrity and their trainer are using external help, they know the consequences, and there will be ill-effects on their health as it is not natural.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.