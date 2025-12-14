UK surgeon shares how irregular sleep patterns can lead to constipation and gut problems: ‘Your intestines become…’

Most of us associate poor sleep with dark circles, low energy, or brain fog, but its impact goes far deeper. Irregular sleep can throw your digestive system into chaos, leading to constipation, bloating, or unpredictable bowel habits. Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and popular health content creator, in his December 13 Instagram post, breaks down the science behind the sleep–poop connection and what your gut is trying to tell you. (Also read: Anushka Sharma’s nutritionist reveals how her ‘pregnancy diet’ differed from most Indian women’s eating habits ) Irregular sleep patterns can cause digestive chaos, says UK surgeon Dr. Karan Rajan. (Shutterstock)

How does your sleep affect your gut’s timing

Explaining the science behind it, Dr Rajan says, “If you want to poop more consistently, the secret is not just more fibre. One of the most powerful tools for predictable poops is sleep.”

He explains that the colon functions on its own internal timing system. “Your gut has its own circadian clocks, literally timing devices inside every cell of your digestive system. These clocks sync with the master clock in your brain, known as the suprachiasmatic nucleus,” he notes.

When sleep timings are irregular, this coordination breaks down. “If your sleep schedule is chaotic, the master clock can’t send the right signals at the right time. Your intestines become time-displaced, sluggish one day, overactive the next, with no rhythm or regularity,” Dr Rajan explains.

Highlighting the impact of social jet lag, he adds, “Sleeping at 11 pm one night and 2 am the next disrupts gut motility. Stool dries out, and you may feel constipated even if you’re eating enough fibre.”

Can late nights and phone use disrupt your bowel habits

Late-night scrolling can make things worse. “Delaying your natural melatonin rise by staying on your phone till 1 am pushes melatonin into the early morning, which can slow gut movement. Your ‘I-need-to-go’ window gets delayed, shifted or skipped altogether,” he says.

Dr Rajan also points out that the gut microbiome follows a daily rhythm. “Certain bacteria peak in the morning, others at night. When sleep becomes irregular, microbial timing becomes chaotic and chaotic microbes mean chaotic bowels.”

Summing up his advice, Dr Rajan says, “If you want to poop more regularly, keep a consistent bedtime and wake time, get morning light to anchor your brain clock, avoid heavy meals late at night, and then add fibre, hydration and movement.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.