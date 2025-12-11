Woman who lost 84 pounds shares 6 AI prompts to lose weight before Christmas

As the year is coming to an end, with the holiday season right around the corner, it's time to increase your pace so that you can end the year on a positive note and closer to your desired weight goal. It's natural to start losing momentum during the last few months of the year – you grow lenient as you start to jot down New Year's resolutions, thinking you will clutch next year. But every small, consistent step you take now can add up, helping you feel healthier as you begin the next year. With the help of personalised AI prompt, you can shed weight. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Christina Lewis, a content creator, took to Instagram on November 3, to talk about how she lost 14 pounds with the help of personalised Chat GPT prompts. As per her bio, she has lost 6 stones, which means 84 pounds.

To get more personalised and tailored information, Christina shared a prompt that shares the main goal. “I’m a woman in my 30s (insert age) who wants to lose 14 lbs before Christmas in a healthy, realistic, and sustainable way."

Modifications based on lifestyle

Next, she shaped her prompts around real-life constraints, acknowledging the kind of responsibilities many women juggle. When these are added to the prompt, the weight loss prompt output becomes more realistic and doable.

She shared, "I might have kids, a demanding job, and not a lot of free time — but I’m ready to feel lighter, more confident, and more in control of my habits again. I don’t want a crash diet; I want a plan that actually fits my life.” Weight loss becomes harder when it has a very unrealistic routine. So when you add your other daily chores, it becomes more sustainable, and you can actually juggle between your regular work and fitness routine easily without a sweat.

AI prompts

To make the plan actually doable and actionable, Christine shared six goals into specific AI prompts. The prompts are in pointers, following a very structured outline, covering major aspects of the fitness journey, from food to motivation.

She revealed 6 prompts that you can put in AI to get practical and personalised responses:

1. A 6-week roadmap with realistic weekly goals for weight loss, energy, and mindset — built for a busy woman who still wants a social life.

2. Simple, balanced meal ideas that don’t require hours in the kitchen (and include everyday foods I’d actually enjoy) that are up to 600 calories and include a shopping list.

3. Quick movement routines (15–30 minutes) I can do at home or during my lunch break — no gym or equipment needed.

4. A mindset reset plan, using principles from Atomic Habits, that helps me overcome “all-or-nothing” thinking, emotional eating, and perfectionism.

5. Weekly check-in questions (5 per week) that make me reflect on what’s working, what’s not, and how to adjust without guilt.

6. A motivational visualisation paragraph that helps me picture how I’ll feel by Christmas — confident, proud, and strong — to keep me going when I lose momentum.

In the end, she shared one final instruction for the AI to fine-tune the responses more with the modern, hectic lifestyle. “Please present everything clearly and practically — like you’re my supportive lifestyle coach who understands the chaos of modern life but knows how to simplify it. Avoid anything too “cheesy” or unrealistic. End with a reminder that progress > perfection, and that small consistent steps will lead me to feeling amazing by Christmas.” This ensures that the responses you get are attainable and not just aspirational fluff with a very high bar, which is not sustainable at all. This ensures that the plan is grounded, and with the last reminder, you stay on track, keeping on progressing.

With small, consistent steps, it ensures that by Christmas, you can shed a few kilos, and begin 2026 on a healthy note.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.