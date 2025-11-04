Nutritionist says it’s not what you eat, but how you eat that shapes your weight goals: ‘It all depends on the food’s…’

Whether your goal is to shed fat or build muscle, what you eat - and how you prepare it - plays a crucial role in determining your results. Surprisingly, the same foods can support completely opposite goals depending on how they’re cooked or which parts you consume. From chicken and eggs to potatoes and yoghurt, small differences in preparation or ingredients can drastically alter their calorie and fat content. Understanding these nuances can help you make smarter food choices that align better with your specific weight goals. According to Khushi, chicken breast has more lean proteins, hence aligns with weight loss goals.(Unsplash)

Khushi Chhabra, a holistic health nutritionist and diabetes educator, explains how various factors - from the type of food and the way it’s cut to how it’s cooked, flavoured, or processed - can significantly influence its calorie content and, ultimately, your weight. In an Instagram video shared on October 3, the nutritionist highlights, “Let’s get one thing straight, there are no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ foods! No single food will magically make you gain or lose weight but it all depends on your fitness goal and the food’s calories and volume.”

Chicken

According to Khushi, different cuts of chicken - such as the breast, thighs, or wings - vary in their fat and calorie content, which means they can influence your weight goals differently, whether you’re trying to lose or gain weight.

Chicken breast is the ideal choice for weight loss, as it’s a lean cut that’s low in both fat and calories while still providing a good amount of protein. The nutritionist highlights, “Chicken thighs have more fat and hence more calories. This makes them a great choice when you’re trying to build muscle or gain weight (calorie surplus).”

Potatoes

Khushi explains that how you cook potatoes can significantly impact their calorie content and overall nutritional value. Boiled potatoes are a smarter choice for fat loss, as they provide plenty of volume and keep you feeling full for longer - all while being lower in calories. On the other hand, when you fry potatoes, the added oil makes calories skyrocket, making you gain weight - “French fries (even air fried) have added oil, which significantly increases the calorie density, making them better for a calorie surplus,” stresses Khushi.

Eggs

The egg’s two parts - the white and the yolk - differ in their calorie, fat, and protein content, meaning the part you choose to eat can directly influence how it reflects on the weighing scale. Khushi explains, “Egg whites are almost pure protein and very low in calories, making them perfect for hitting protein goals in a deficit. Whole eggs include protein and healthy fats. While amazing for muscle building, the extra calories from the yolk make them more suitable for a weight gain or maintenance phase.”

Follow these smart food choices for better results!(Image generated via ChatGPT)

Coffee

The nutritionist points out that black coffee is a great choice for weight loss because it has virtually zero calories. However, once you add sugar, cream, or flavoured syrups, those café-style coffees become calorie-dense - loaded with sugar and fat that can easily derail your progress.

Greek yoghurt

Plain Greek yoghurt is not only highly nutritious but also rich in protein and relatively low in calories, making it an excellent choice for weight loss. However, Khushi notes that flavoured or fruit yoghurts often contain added sugars and extra calories from sweeteners and flavourings, which can contribute to weight gain instead.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.