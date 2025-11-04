Fortis Bengaluru nutritionist shares best Indian breakfasts for gut health: Are idli, dosa, poha actually healthy?

How healthy is an idli-sambhar breakfast really?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shalini Arvind, chief dietitian, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said, “For many Indian families, breakfast is more than a meal; it sets the tone for the whole day. Breakfast contributes significantly to digestion, which in turn leads to energy throughout the day, and very often idlis and sambar are considered the gold-standard healthy breakfast in Indian households, and rightly so.”

She explained, “Idli is a fermented food, which means it naturally supports the growth of good gut bacteria and helps improve digestion. It is steamed and extremely light, so the stomach does not feel heavy. When paired with sambar made from lentils and vegetables, the body receives protein, fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fluid. Coconut chutney adds healthy fats that support nutrient absorption. This combination keeps the gut calm, prevents acidity, and provides slow and steady energy, thus making it one of the top gut-nourishing choices we have.”

Shalini added that 'while idli–sambar is a wonderful breakfast', it is not the only healthy option. “The gut thrives when there is a mix of foods, varieties, and freshness. A healthy gut needs lots of fibre, natural probiotics, proteins, nutrients, and foods that are not overly processed. Many traditional Indian breakfasts meet these needs,” she said.

Read on to find out other healthy breakfast options:

Idlis and sambhar is considered a gold-standard healthy breakfast option in Indian households. But idli-sambhar isn't the only healthy option. (Made using Gemini AI)

1. Poha with curd

“Poha with curd is one such example. Poha is soft and gentle, thus making it easily digestible for very sensitive stomachs. The good bacteria from curd are complemented by peanuts, which add healthy fats and protein, turning this dish into a complete meal,” Shalini said.

2. Upma made with rawa or millets

Shalini added, “Upma made with semolina (rawa) or millets is yet another dish good for gut health. The dietary fibre present in vegetables and millets contributes to the improvement of bowel movement and, in turn, supports the gut microbiome. Millets like ragi, jowar, and foxtail millet not only stabilise blood sugar levels; these grains are well accepted by the gut when cooked properly.”

3. Protein-rich cheela

“Moong dal cheela or besan cheela is a protein-rich breakfast that supports metabolism and keeps you full for longer. When served with mint or coriander chutney, it further increases the nutritional value and becomes soothing for digestion,” she said.

4. Dosa, dhokla

Shalini said, “Fermented foods like dosa and dhokla also support the gut naturally and are gentle on the system. These foods make digestion easier and nourish gut bacteria. Ragi dosa or ragi porridge (ragi kanji) are high in calcium and fibre, which are the main nutrients for digestion and bone health.”

How you eat also matters

Choosing freshly prepared, warm food in the morning is preferable to selecting packaged or cold food, the dietician shared. “Avoiding tea or coffee on an empty stomach helps prevent acidity. Including spices like ginger, cumin, turmeric and curry leaves in breakfast can support the digestive system and reduce bloating,” Shalini said.

“Deep-fried foods like puri, vada or bhature are enjoyable and fine once in a while, but daily consumption might cause disturbances in the digestive process, leading to increased acidity and discomfort. The use of refined flour and heavily processed breakfast mixes are also best avoided,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.