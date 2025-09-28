Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS gastroenterologist warns against ‘having coffee on empty stomach’, shares 7 worst coffee habits to avoid for gut

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Updated on: Sept 28, 2025 10:20 am IST

From empty stomach sips to overconsumption, gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi lists 7 coffee habits that can harm your gut and liver if not avoided.

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages worldwide, with millions relying on it to kick-start their mornings or power through long days. But while that cup of coffee may feel like a saviour, certain everyday habits around it can quietly harm your health in the long run.

Avoid these coffee mistakes to protect your gut health and sleep quality. (Pixabay)
Avoid these coffee mistakes to protect your gut health and sleep quality. (Pixabay)

(Also read: AIIMS, Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 herbs and spices that can naturally boost gut health: From ginger to rosemary )

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, in his September 28 Instagram post, breaks down the 7 worst coffee habits you need to avoid. Here is what he said:

1. Coffee on an empty stomach

Starting your day with coffee instead of food can increase stomach acid production, leading to reflux, nausea, bloating, and even gastritis if it becomes a daily routine.

2. Sugar, creamers and syrups

That flavoured latte may taste indulgent, but it often carries 30–50 grams of hidden sugar. Regular intake adds excess calories, promotes fatty liver, and raises the risk of diabetes.

3. More than four cups a day

Crossing 400 mg of caffeine daily (about four cups) can spike cortisol levels, irritate the gut lining, and cause palpitations, jitteriness, and anxiety.

4. Late-night coffee

Since caffeine has a half-life of 5–6 hours, an evening cup can interfere with deep sleep cycles. Poor sleep hampers the liver’s natural detox and repair processes.

5. Using coffee to mask fatigue

Relying on caffeine to power through exhaustion instead of addressing poor sleep worsens burnout. Over time, it contributes to brain fog, hormonal imbalance, and digestive stress.

6. Artificial sweeteners

“Zero calories” doesn’t mean safe. Sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame may disturb gut microbes, disrupt digestion, and impact long-term gut health.

7. Light roast doesn’t mean gentler

It’s a common myth that lighter roasts are easier on the stomach. In reality, dark roasts tend to be less acidic and may be better tolerated by those prone to reflux or GERD.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS gastroenterologist warns against ‘having coffee on empty stomach’, shares 7 worst coffee habits to avoid for gut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On