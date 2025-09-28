AIIMS gastroenterologist warns against ‘having coffee on empty stomach’, shares 7 worst coffee habits to avoid for gut

Coffee is one of the most loved beverages worldwide, with millions relying on it to kick-start their mornings or power through long days. But while that cup of coffee may feel like a saviour, certain everyday habits around it can quietly harm your health in the long run. Avoid these coffee mistakes to protect your gut health and sleep quality. (Pixabay)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, in his September 28 Instagram post, breaks down the 7 worst coffee habits you need to avoid. Here is what he said:

1. Coffee on an empty stomach

Starting your day with coffee instead of food can increase stomach acid production, leading to reflux, nausea, bloating, and even gastritis if it becomes a daily routine.

2. Sugar, creamers and syrups

That flavoured latte may taste indulgent, but it often carries 30–50 grams of hidden sugar. Regular intake adds excess calories, promotes fatty liver, and raises the risk of diabetes.

3. More than four cups a day

Crossing 400 mg of caffeine daily (about four cups) can spike cortisol levels, irritate the gut lining, and cause palpitations, jitteriness, and anxiety.

4. Late-night coffee

Since caffeine has a half-life of 5–6 hours, an evening cup can interfere with deep sleep cycles. Poor sleep hampers the liver’s natural detox and repair processes.

5. Using coffee to mask fatigue

Relying on caffeine to power through exhaustion instead of addressing poor sleep worsens burnout. Over time, it contributes to brain fog, hormonal imbalance, and digestive stress.

6. Artificial sweeteners

“Zero calories” doesn’t mean safe. Sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame may disturb gut microbes, disrupt digestion, and impact long-term gut health.

7. Light roast doesn’t mean gentler

It’s a common myth that lighter roasts are easier on the stomach. In reality, dark roasts tend to be less acidic and may be better tolerated by those prone to reflux or GERD.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.