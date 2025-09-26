AIIMS gastroenterologist warns adding sugar to chai, drinking late-night tea, overloading on boba tea harms gut, liver

Tea is a staple drink for many Indian households. For many, their day begins with a cup of steaming hot tea, followed by one in the evening, and sometimes late at night, after dinner too. But is drinking tea safe for our health? Does it pose some risk to our gut and liver health? Dr Sethi warned against drinking tea on an empty stomach as it irritates the stomach lining, leading to reflux, nausea, and discomfort. (Freepik)

Revealing the answers to the above question, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, shared an Instagram post on September 26. He revealed the 7 worst tea habits he has observed as a ‘board-certified gastroenterologist’ that might wreck the gut and liver. Let's find out:

7 worst tea habits that wreck your gut and liver

Sharing the post, Dr Sethi wrote in the caption, “I am a board-certified Gastroenterologist And Here are 7 Worst Tea Habits Wrecking Your Gut + Liver.” If you drink tea every day, then this list might be helpful in analysing whether your daily habits are harmful or not, including drinking the beverage on an empty stomach, adding sweeteners to it, drinking super got tea, and more.

1. Tea on an empty stomach

Dr Sethi warned against drinking tea on an empty stomach as it irritates the stomach lining, leading to reflux, nausea, and discomfort.

2. Sugar and sweetened teas

Do you consume your tea with added sugar or regularly have sweetened teas? Dr Sethi highlighted that iced teas or milk teas can pack 30 to 40 g of sugar, which can lead to a fatty liver and diabetes risk.

3. ‘Detox’ or slimming teas

According to the gastroenterologist, detox or slimming teas are often just laxatives. Drinking them can cause dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and gut damage.

4. Overdoing green tea extracts

Often, green tea is the go-to drink for those looking for health or weight loss benefits from tea, but it often gets replaced by supplements. Dr Sethi warned against their overconsumption. He said, “Supplements (not brewed tea) linked to rare but real liver toxicity.”

5. Super hot tea

The gastroenterologist warned against consumption of super hot tea as drinking the beverage above 65 degrees Celsius regularly can increase the risk of oesophageal cancer, according to studies.’

6. Late-night chai or green tea

He claimed caffeine lingers for hours in our bodies. Drinking chai or green tea at night might disrupt our sleep, the time when our liver needs to repair.

7. Boba or bubble tea overload

The beverage has gained popularity recently, but its overconsumption might be harmful. Dr Sethi pointed out that the sugary and starchy tapioca pearls in boba or bubble tea have ‘hidden calories, may lead to insulin resistance, and cause fatty liver.’

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.