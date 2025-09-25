OG review and release live updates: Pawan Kalyan film arrives in theatres, set for blockbuster opening
OG review and release live updates: Pawan Kalyan's OG is releasing in theatres today. The action thriller also stars Emraan Hashmi. Early trends indicate it could have one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema history. Stay tuned for all updates from release day.
OG review and release live updates: Pawan Kalyan returns to the big screen with They Call Him OG, styled as OG for release. The action thriller marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu language debut. Directed by Sujeeth, the film could be Pawan Kalyan's last for a while, as the actor will take a break to focus on his political career after its release. Hence, the buzz for the film is immense, with a record opening collection expected at the box office....Read More
OG review and release live updates: Naga Vamsi says film is ‘absolute firestorm’
Filmmaker Naga Vamsi heaped praises on Pawan Kalyan and OG in his brief review on Twitter. “#OG is an absolute firestorm 🔥 Every bit packed with madness! The intro of @PawanKalyan garu is a straightup BANGER… shown in the most electrifying way possible.” he wrote.
OG review and release live updates: Can Pawan Kalyan film earn ₹150 crore in a day?
Trade insiders are bullish about the opening day collections of Pawan Kalyan's OG, with some estimates saying the film could earn over ₹150 crore worldwide on release day itself.
OG review and release live updates: Sujeeth pens a message for fans
Director Sujeeth took to Twitter on the eve of the film's release, penning a note of gratitude for Pawan Kalyan, his family, other actors, and the film's makers, urging the fans to enjoy the film in theatres.
OG review and release live updates: Nani calls the film ‘original giant blockbuster’
Actor Nani watched the film at a special screening on Thursday, praising it whole-heartedly. In his tweet, he wrote, “OG is ORIGINAL GIANT BLOCKBUSTER. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. @PawanKalyan sir, @Sujeethsign, @MusicThaman, what fun watching you all three unleash. @priyankaamohan, @NavinNooli, @DVVMovies, @IamKalyanDasari, big congratulations.”
OG review and release live updates: Advance booking alone nears ₹100 crore
The Pawan Kalyan film has earned ₹98 crore gross at the box office in just advance bookings for the opening day, the highest ever for the actor.
OG review and release live updates: Pawan Kalyan film breaks records in paid previews
OG had a strong run at the box office even before release, earning over ₹16 crore from paid previews in India. This is the best performance by an Indian film in paid previews.