World Poha Day 2024: Soft and crunchy bowl for the soul

There is something so serotonin-inducing about tucking into soft, fluffy poha tossed with onions, potatoes, peanuts and a tangy burst of lemon juice. It’s had on lazy Sunday morning a busy week night and finds itself in school or office lunchboxes, making it an anytime favourite. Chef Ajay Chopra agrees and says, “The allure of flattened rice or as we lovingly call it, poha is a humble ingredient holds a special place in the hearts of millions across India for many reasons. Firstly, poha is incredibly versatile. It’s like a blank canvas ready to soak up flavours of whatever you pair it with. Whether it’s a savory dish with onions, potatoes and spices or a sweet treat with jaggery and coconut, poha adapts beautifully to every flavour profile. Secondly, it’s quick and easy to prepare. So whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a light snack, or a comforting dinner, poha is always there to satisfy your hunger and warm your soul.”

Ahead of World Poha Day tomorrow, here's delving into this much-loved dish…

The deliciousness of soft poha with its favour additions, is second to none (Shutterstock)

History in a puff

Anoothi Vishal, food historian and author, shares what makes poha so special even today. She informs, “Flattened rice or chura has been an ancient food of the common man in the Gangetic belt for centuries. You have stories such as that of Krishna and Sudama, where Sudama carried just a few fistfuls of chura for Krishna, and was given wealth beyond compare in return. In Kolkata, jhal muri became a popular street snack as it travelled from the villages to the metro, the capital of British India, and became food for the working classes. Poha has its origins in this tradition of mildly seasoning flattened or puffed rice and eating it as a filling snack or food.”



This puffed-rice delight can be eaten any time of day(Shutterstock)

DIVERSITY OF A DELICIOUS INDIAN POHA

Chef Chopra enthuses having a day dedicated to poha and says, “You’ll find a delightful array of poha preparations, each with its own unique flavours and ingredients. From spicy and tangy Kanda Poha of Maharashtra to the fragrant and coconut-infused Kerala Poha, every region has its own take on this beloved dish. In Gujarat, you’ll find the sweet and savoury Sev Poha, while in Madhya Pradesh, you might come across the hearty and nutritious Indori Poha.”

CHEFS SHARE THEIR FAVOURITE WAYS TO ENJOY IT

Chef and culinary consultant Reetu Uday Kugaji says, “Poha is known by different names in different states of India. One of my faves is Gopalkala, which has great significance in Krishna Janmashtami. It's made with poha and chana dal to which dahi, cucumber and green chillies are added.” She adds, “I also love the Poha Alepak."

Alepak Poha from Belgaum is relished with a glass of fresh sugarcane juice(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

She adds, "This is special no-oil recipe from Belgaum, with a burst of flavours and textures. It goes best with fresh sugarcane juice. To make it you need avalakki (thin variety of poha) with phutane dal. Simply sieve the poha and add puffed rice, roasted peanuts, phutane dal, chopped green chillies, chopped fresh coriander leaves, grated fresh coconut, chopped onion and crumble ¾ of the phutane laddoos into it. Add lemon juice and salt, mix well. Serve with the rest of the phutane laddoos on the side. Enjoy it with a glass full of fresh sugarcane juice.”



Maharashtrian styles make for comfort

Two well-known poha dishes from Maharashtra are Kande Pohe and Dadpe Pohe. Kugaji shares more about each. She says, “Kande Pohe is made by first frying peanuts, cashew nuts and raisins and adding asafoetida, mustard, cumin seeds, add curry leaves, green chillies, chopped onions and turmeric powder to this with some salt. This is then mixed with poha and served hot with grated fresh coconut, thin sev and lemon wedges.”



Dadpe Pohe from Maharashtra(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

She adds, “For the Dadpe Pohe, you just mix onions, green chillies, coriander leaves, grated fresh coconut, sugar, salt and lime juice. Dry roast the poha, sprinkle with a little water, coconut water or buttermilk and mix this. Add fried peanuts to it, then heat mustard seeds and cumin seeds in oil with asafoetida and a few fresh curry leaves. Pour this over the poha and mix with the onions, coconut and green chillies, for lip-smacking dish.”



Indori Poha

Ask anyone in Indore how their day begins and they will say it’s with a bowl of poha. In fact, Indoris pride themselves with the prep. Kugaji explains how its made.

Indori Poha is a classic dish(Reetu Uday Kugaji)

She says, “First, the poha is sieved, washed and drained. Turmeric, sugar and salt are added. After this, it is steamed in a colander. Then, you add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, green chillies and asafoetida in hot oil and pour it over the poha. Sprinkle it with a spice mix and top with pomegranate pearls, masala boondi, Indori sev and lime juice. Serve with onion and coriander.”



Banarasi Chooda Matar and Tarri Poha

Chef and food curator Natasha Gandhi shares her regional go-to poha choices. She says, “I have made Tarri Poha, which uses a spicy chana-based gravy called Tarri. Another favourite is Banarasi Chooda Matar. To make this, you just heat oil, add cumin seeds and mustard seeds and hing (asafoetida) as well as chopped onions, chopped green chillies, and fresh green peas. Sauté until the onions turn translucent. Cook this and add the poha to it. Season it with salt, add a drizzle of lemon and garnish it with roasted peanuts.”