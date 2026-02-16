Feeling weak after winter? Dietician reveals how to strengthen immunity with foods like curd, papaya and more

As the weather gets toastier and layers feel less stylish and more uncomfortable, and the days grow longer, you know winter is slowly coming to an end. However, during the seasonal transition, many people are likely to fall sick or experience low energy levels. Immunity dips after winter. (Photo by Pexels)

To understand why this happens, HT Lifestyle connected with Udaipur-based clinical dietician Ridhima Khamesra, who confirmed that this pattern is not sudden or random. It does not happen overnight. Instead, winter quietly drains the body, and the effects tend to show up later.

What happens to your body during winters “Movement reduces. Sun exposure drops. Sleep timings shift. Meals get heavier, warmer, and often repetitive. Hydration falls because thirst cues are muted,” she explained the many ways the body sees extensive disruption.

Now, the body adapts, but it slowly builds up. Ridhima noted that over time, because of the major lifestyle disruptions, many changes occur, like nutrient reserves dip, digestion slows, and vitamin D levels often decline. And eventually, by the time winter ends, the immune system starts to weaken.

But here's the catch. You may think that adding supplements, shots and powders can bolster your immunity. However, the gut-immune axis explains why digestion needs to be factored in.

Ridhima said, “A large part of immune strength depends on digestion. Winter diets are usually rich and dense. Over time, gut motility slows down. Even if you’re eating well, absorption drops.”

She reminded that this is why many report issues of bloating, a sluggish appetite, or a heavy feeling after meals. Based on the gut-immune axis, when the digestive system is affected, immunity is also likely to weaken.