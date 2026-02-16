Feeling weak after winter? Dietician reveals how to strengthen immunity with foods like curd, papaya and more
You are likely to fall sick because of the seasonal transition. Know how to strengthen your immunity with the help of a diet that restores balance.
As the weather gets toastier and layers feel less stylish and more uncomfortable, and the days grow longer, you know winter is slowly coming to an end. However, during the seasonal transition, many people are likely to fall sick or experience low energy levels.
To understand why this happens, HT Lifestyle connected with Udaipur-based clinical dietician Ridhima Khamesra, who confirmed that this pattern is not sudden or random. It does not happen overnight. Instead, winter quietly drains the body, and the effects tend to show up later.
What happens to your body during winters
“Movement reduces. Sun exposure drops. Sleep timings shift. Meals get heavier, warmer, and often repetitive. Hydration falls because thirst cues are muted,” she explained the many ways the body sees extensive disruption.
Now, the body adapts, but it slowly builds up. Ridhima noted that over time, because of the major lifestyle disruptions, many changes occur, like nutrient reserves dip, digestion slows, and vitamin D levels often decline. And eventually, by the time winter ends, the immune system starts to weaken.
But here's the catch. You may think that adding supplements, shots and powders can bolster your immunity. However, the gut-immune axis explains why digestion needs to be factored in.
Ridhima said, “A large part of immune strength depends on digestion. Winter diets are usually rich and dense. Over time, gut motility slows down. Even if you’re eating well, absorption drops.”
She reminded that this is why many report issues of bloating, a sluggish appetite, or a heavy feeling after meals. Based on the gut-immune axis, when the digestive system is affected, immunity is also likely to weaken.
What to eat
The dietitian recommended eating foods that help to ‘restore balance.' Here are her picks:
1. Light warm meals
- They allow digestion to reset.
- Dal, khichdi, soups, stews, and cooked vegetables are easier to process and improve nutrient uptake.
2. Seasonal fruits
- Seasonal fruits like citrus, guava, papaya, and berries provide vitamin C along with fibre.
- They support gut health rather than irritating it.
3. Fermented foods
- Fermented foods like curd or kanji help restore gut bacteria after months of heavier eating.
4. Nuts, seeds, legumes, whole grains
- They support zinc and iron, nutrients commonly depleted by winter routines.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
