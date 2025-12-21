Curd or Greek yoghurt? Here’s how each affects your health and which one you should choose

Curd, also known as dahi in India, is a staple of the country’s diet. It is a key part of the cuisine across regions and is used in a variety of ways. However, many people may be confused about the benefits of curd vis-à-vis Greek yogurt. Greek yogurt contains calcium, vitamin B12 and potassium.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Now available across India, Greek yogurt is seen as a healthy substitute for the everyday curd Indians eat. However, is it really the case? Here’s all you need to know about which food is better for you.

Benefits of Greek yogurt

As per Health Shots, Greek yogurt wins over the regular Indian curd in one crucial aspect – protein. Greek yogurt is made by straining the curd through the sieve repeatedly, removing excess whey. The result is a product thicker, denser and richer in protein.

The presence of protein makes this variety of fermented milk more filling and beneficial for muscle repair and growth. But that is not the only benefit it has.

Greek yogurt also contains calcium, vitamin B12 and potassium. Calcium helps bone health, while vitamin B12 is good for nerve function. Potassium is another useful nutrient present in this food item.

“Greek yogurt has an upper hand when it comes to protein,” Clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra was quoted as saying by Health Shots.

Not just that, Greek yogurt is rich in probiotics and gut-friendly bacteria, which aid digestion and help the immune system. This form of yogurt also contains less lactose, making it more friendly to those with lactose intolerance.

Benefits of curd

Curd may not have the same density of protein as Greek yogurt, but it compensates by being one of the best sources of probiotics. It aids digestion greatly and boosts the immune system too. Compared to Greek yogurt, curd also contains more natural fats, making it creamier and tastier in comparison, as per Netmeds.

Greek yogurt vs curd: Which is better?

While both these foods are great for health, the choice depends entirely upon the requirements of the individual concerned. Those seeking an extra dose of protein should opt for Greek yogurt, while those focusing on their digestive system should prefer curd.

“The biggest misconception that people have is that Greek yogurt is healthier. In fact, a bowl full of curd in the afternoon is as good as your fancy yogurt. Even if you want to eat Greek yogurt, make sure you are consuming the plain variant. You can eat homemade curd if you are trying to lose weight,” Batra said, as per Health Shots.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.