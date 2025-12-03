AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals why pure vegetarians are prone to vitamin B12 deficiency

The prevalence of vitamin B12 deficiency is at least 47 percent in the Indian population, and only 26 percent of the population may be vitamin B12 sufficient, according to a report by the National Institutes of Health. Therefore, it is necessary to enrich our daily diet with foods and supplements that can support our health. Our body needs vitamin B12, however, a pure vegetarian diet can lead to a deficiency of this essential nutrient. (Freepik)

Also Read | Papaya for constipation: Expert reveals the triple action of this natural laxative to improve digestion and gut health

According to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, a neurologist and general physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi) and MBBS (Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi), this deficiency is more prevalent in those who are pure vegetarians. Here's why.

Why are pure vegetarians prone to vitamin B12 deficiency?

In an Instagram post shared on December 1, the neurologist explained why pure vegetarians are prone to having a deficiency of vitamin B12. According to Dr Sehrawat, there is one reason behind why this happens: “Plants do not synthesise B12 because they don't need it.”

However, our body needs vitamin B12, which is why a pure vegetarian diet can lead to a deficiency of this essential nutrient. We need vitamin B12 for three things, according to the neurologist:

1. Red blood cell formation: First, it is essential for the production of red blood cells in the body. It also helps maintain normal haemoglobin levels.

2. Genetic material: It is also essential for synthesising the genetic material, or DNA, in our body.

3. Working of nerve fibres and neurological health: The nerve fibres in our body are surrounded by a myelin sheath, and to form these, our body needs vitamin B12.

Why don't plants have vitamin B12

According to the neurologist, plants use alternate enzymatic pathways for their cellular processes because they are not dependent on B12. “Hence, not much B12 is found in vegetarian sources, and we need to supplement or fortify food items for our needs,” she added.

The neurologist further emphasised the importance of paying close attention to ensure our body receives sufficient vitamin B12. It is also important for our nervous system and other bodily functions to ensure that our diet contains an adequate amount of vitamin B12.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.