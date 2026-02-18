AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares first signs of 7 micronutrient deficiencies: Vitamins A, C, K, B6, and more

Each micronutrient has its function in the complex machinery of the human body. The lack of any in the diet can result in deficiency disorders. Taking to Instagram on February 18, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, listed the first symptoms of deficiency of seven important micronutrients, so that we can recognise them early and make necessary adjustments in our diet if required.

Macronutrients are those substances that are required by the body in greater quantities. That includes protein , carbohydrates and fats. As the name suggests, micronutrients, including vitamins and minerals, are required in smaller amounts, but it is essential that the body receives the amounts it needs.

Staying healthy requires conscious effort. That involves leading a healthy lifestyle, which in turn includes following a healthy diet. A balanced diet that provides the body with all the necessary macro and micronutrients is what is required for regular consumption.

Vitamin A Vitamin A is a fat-soluble vitamin that is necessary for normal vision, the immune system, reproduction, and growth and development, as per the NIH website. They are found in fish, organ meats (such as liver), dairy products, and eggs. Some fruits and vegetables are yellow, orange or red in colour because of the presence of carotenoids. The body can convert some of them to Vitamin A.

According to Dr Sethi, the first sign of Vitamin A deficiency is having difficulty with night vision.

Vitamin K Vitamin K is a group of vitamins that helps in blood clotting and healing wounds. It has also been linked with healthy bones, as per the NHS website. Foods that are rich in Vitamin K are green, leafy vegetables such as broccoli and spinach, vegetable oils, and cereal grains. Small amounts can also be found in meat and dairy foods.

The first sign of Vitamin K deficiency in the body is easy bruising, shared Dr Sethi.

Calcium Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the body and makes up much of the structure of bones and teeth. According to the NIH, calcium allows normal bodily movement by keeping tissue rigid, strong, and flexible. Dairy foods such as milk, yoghurt and cheese are rich in calcium, while non-dairy foods such as kale, broccoli, and salmon with bones also include the micronutrient.

According to Dr Sethi, the first sign of calcium deficiency is tingling around the mouth.

Folate Folate is a water-soluble compound also known as Vitamin B9 that helps in making DNA and genetic material, and aids in cell division. According to the NIH website, foods that are rich sources of folate include dark green leafy vegetables, fruits, nuts, beans, peas, seafood, eggs, dairy products, meat, poultry, and grains.

The first symptom of folate deficiency in the regular diet is mouth ulcers, according to Dr Sethi.

Iodine Iodine is a trace element that is naturally present in some foods and is also added to some types of salt. It is an essential component of the thyroid hormones, and therefore is a necessary part of the human diet, as per the NIH. Apart from iodised salt, other foods that provide iodine include seafood, seaweed, and eggs.

Swelling of the neck is the first sign of iodine deficiency, shared Dr Sethi.

Vitamin C Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, has several important functions within the human body, including protecting cells and keeping them healthy, maintaining healthy skin, blood vessels, bones and cartilage, and healing wounds. According to the NHS, foods rich in vitamin C are fruits and vegetables like citrus fruits, peppers, strawberries, and blackcurrants.

The first sign of vitamin C deficiency is bleeding gums, as per Dr Sethi.

Vitamin B6 Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 helps the body to utilise and store energy from protein and carbohydrates in foods, and to form haemoglobin, as per the NHS. Foods rich in vitamin B6 include pork, poultry, fish, peanuts, soya beans, oats, beans, bananas and more.

According to Dr Sethi, the first sign of vitamin B6 deficiency in the human body is cracked corners of the mouth.

