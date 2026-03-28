Doctor warns women over 30 may start losing bone density faster; explains why calcium supplements matter

Fatigue, frequent muscle cramps, brittle nails, dental sensitivity, and joint pain are all subtle signs of a low calcium level. Women who eat an irregular and low-calcium diet, do not get enough sunlight, or are lactose intolerant are at risk of low calcium levels. After age 30, as hormonal changes and bone density begin to decline, every woman must consume enough calcium to prevent the body from drawing calcium from bones.

Calcium is important for more than just bone strength and joint stiffness. According to Dr Chaudhary, it also helps muscles function properly by allowing nerve signals to travel throughout the body and maintaining a regular heart rhythm. When you consume an adequate amount of calcium, it reduces your risk of fracture and promotes overall metabolic health. Calcium is better absorbed when combined with vitamin D, so taking these two vitamins together makes it easier to maintain strong, healthy bones.

Women's bone density gradually declines after the age of 30, which can cause pain and stiffness. Hormonal changes, such as oestrogen changes, can affect your calcium balance, so if a person does not get enough calcium from their diet, the body will begin to take calcium from the bones, increasing their risk of weakness and, eventually, the development of osteopenia and osteoporosis later in life, which is when you may consider taking supplements, according to an expert.

Dr Pankaj Chaudhary, Associate Director (Internal Medicine), Max Super Speciality Hospital, tells Health Shots: “After the age of 30, bone mass gradually begins to decline. If dietary calcium intake is inadequate, the body starts drawing calcium from bones, increasing the long-term risk of osteopenia and osteoporosis, especially in women due to hormonal changes.”

Calcium supplements for women after 30 are as important as introducing vitamin D, an essential vitamin, upon consulting with a certified doctor. While calcium can be naturally obtained naturally from dairy products, such as milk, yoghurt, and cheese, people with lactose intolerance and those who cannot get sufficient calcium in their bodies, may take supplements. For women after 30, calcium is an important mineral for increasing bone density and reducing the likelihood of joint stiffness.

How to choose the right calcium supplements? Choose the right calcium supplement by understanding the difference between calcium carbonate and calcium citrate. Calcium carbonate is a widely used and affordable option, best taken with food to enhance absorption. In contrast, calcium citrate is more easily absorbed, making it a better choice for individuals with low stomach acid levels. It can also be taken on an empty stomach. It is therefore advisable to select a supplement based on your individual needs, explains Dr. Chaudhary.

Carbonate can cause bloating/gas, whereas citrate is lighter. It is advisable to begin with a smaller amount. However, you should avoid consuming excessive amounts of calcium from any source, as this can result in kidney problems and calcium deposits.

How much calcium do women after 30 need, and what's the best time to take it? Women over the age of 30 require 1,000 mg of calcium per day, increasing to 1,200 mg as they get older. But the requirement of calcium supplements differs from person to person, depending on a doctor's advice. Divide the full daily dose into multiple doses taken throughout the day to ensure that your body absorbs as much as possible.

Dr Chaudhary shares a tip: “Taking the total amount in increments while eating, combined with vitamin D, aids in both calcium absorption and proper calcium utilisation.”

Who should take calcium supplements and who should avoid them? Calcium supplements are beneficial for women with low levels of dietary calcium, postmenopausal women, and people who have been diagnosed with bone loss; however, if you get enough calcium from your diet, supplements may not be necessary. Individuals with a history of kidney stones or metabolic disorders or who are taking certain medications should consult their doctor before starting any calcium supplements to avoid potential complications.

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