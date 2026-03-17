Susie Wiles net worth: How wealthy is Trump's Chief of Staff diagnosed with breast cancer?
Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, has early-stage breast cancer, stated President Donald Trump. She will continue her duties during treatment.
Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, confirmed US President Donald Trump on March 16.
The POTUS stated in a statement on the social media platform Truth Social that Wiles will continue to fulfill her duties during her treatment.
"(She) has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent," Trump's stated in a Truth Social post. “During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House.”
Wiles, who holds the distinction of being the first female chief of staff at the White House, has been in this position since Trump's inauguration in January 2025.
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Trump calls Susie Wiles an ‘amazing fighter’
After announcing Wiles' diagnosis, Trump called her "fantastic" and an “amazing fighter” during a board meeting at the Kennedy Center.
While facing Wiles, who was seated on his left, the President stated, "You'll be around for a long time."
Trump further mentioned that Wiles would address her health issues “immediately” rather than waiting, a decision he expressed full support for. "I said, do it immediately, because with that particular ailment, the faster the better. That's the only thing I know about it, the faster the better."
He remarked that the prognosis was “beyond excellent” and noted that she had just commenced treatment.
Susie Wiles ex-husband, children and net worth
Susan L. Wiles, 68, is the daughter of the late NFL player and sportscaster Pat Summerall.
She possesses a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Maryland, as reported by the Florida Times-Union, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.
Wiles and her former spouse, Lanny Wiles, are the parents of two daughters, Katie and Caroline, according to the Times-Union. The couple got married in 1984 and finalized their divorce in 2017.
The net worth of Susie Wiles has not been disclosed. However, her late father's distinguished career as both a player and a broadcaster in the NFL prompted Celebrity Net Worth to estimate his estate at over $10 million, which is likely to be divided among Wiles and her two siblings, Newsweek reported.
A look at Susie Wiles political career
Wiles has been involved in politics for over five decades.
In the 1970s, she served under Rep. Jack Kemp, R-New York, and subsequently contributed to former President Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign and administration, as reported by USA TODAY in earlier articles.
Following that, she relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, where she engaged in consulting and government roles while raising her two daughters.
In 1995, Wiles played a pivotal role in helping John Delaney become Jacksonville’s first Republican mayor since shortly after the Civil War. She served as Delaney’s chief of staff until the year 2000.
Subsequently, Wiles was selected to assist with Sen. Rick Scott's 2010 Florida gubernatorial campaign, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis' 2018 campaign.
Since 2015, she has been involved in Trump's presidential campaigns. After his victory in 2024, Trump appointed Wiles as his chief of staff, a position she has maintained since then.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More