Susie Wiles net worth: How wealthy is Trump's Chief of Staff diagnosed with breast cancer?

Susie Wiles, the chief of staff at the White House, has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, confirmed US President Donald Trump on March 16. President Donald Trump confirms Susie Wiles' breast cancer diagnosis, praises her decision to start treatment immediately and expresses confidence in her prognosis. (REUTERS)

The POTUS stated in a statement on the social media platform Truth Social that Wiles will continue to fulfill her duties during her treatment.

"(She) has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent," Trump's stated in a Truth Social post. “During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House.”

Wiles, who holds the distinction of being the first female chief of staff at the White House, has been in this position since Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

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Trump calls Susie Wiles an ‘amazing fighter’ After announcing Wiles' diagnosis, Trump called her "fantastic" and an “amazing fighter” during a board meeting at the Kennedy Center.

While facing Wiles, who was seated on his left, the President stated, "You'll be around for a long time."

Trump further mentioned that Wiles would address her health issues “immediately” rather than waiting, a decision he expressed full support for. "I said, do it immediately, because with that particular ailment, the faster the better. That's the only thing I know about it, the faster the better."

He remarked that the prognosis was “beyond excellent” and noted that she had just commenced treatment.