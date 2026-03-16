Susie Wiles breast cancer diagnosis: Is Trump's Chief of Staff quitting White House amid treatment? Clarification here

Susie Wiles, the White House Chief of Staff, has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, President Donald Trump announced on Monday. The 79-year-old added that her ‘prognosis is excellent’. Wiles will be ‘spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy’. President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles attend a dignified transfer of the remains of six U.S. Army service members (REUTERS)

What did Trump say about Susie Wiles' cancer? “Susie Wiles is an incredible Chief of Staff, a great person, and one of the strongest eople I know but, unfortunately, she has been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and has decided to take on this challenge, IMMEDIATELY, as opposed to waiting. She has a fantastic medical team, and her prognosis is excellent! During the treatment period, she will be spending virtually full time at the White House, which makes me, as President, very happy!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

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He further added that Wiles'strength and her Commitment to continue doing the job she loves, and does so well, while undergoing treatment, tells you everything you need to know about her'.

Will Susie Wiles quit her White House job? Trump said that Wiles will continue to spend her ‘full time’ at the White House, indicating that the 68-year-old will be keeping her job.

“Susie, as one of my closest and most important advisors, is tough and deeply committed to serving the American People. She will soon be better than ever! Melania and I are with her in every way, and we look forward to working with Susie on the many big and wonderful things that are happening for the benefit of our Country!” the president stated.

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Who is Susie Wiles? Susie Wiles is a veteran Republican strategist who orchestrated Trump’s 2024 comeback victory. She was named White House Chief of Staff in January 2025, becoming the first woman to hold the powerful position in US history.

Born Susan Summerall Wiles in 1957 in Jacksonville, Florida, she is the daughter of NFL Hall of Fame kicker Pat Summerall and Kathy Summerall. Wiles graduated from the University of Maryland and began her political career working on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 campaign before returning to Florida.

She built her reputation as a disciplined, behind-the-scenes operative. Wiles managed Rick Scott’s successful 2010 gubernatorial campaign, served as campaign manager for Ron DeSantis’ 2018 run for governor, and led Adam Putnam’s 2018 attorney general bid. After DeSantis’ victory, she briefly served as his chief of staff before stepping down amid reported tensions.

In 2022, Wiles co-chaired Trump’s midterm “Save America” efforts and became a senior advisor for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Wiles was married to Lanny Wiles, a Republican consultant, from 1984 until their divorce in 2017,