At 19, Barron Trump quietly launches surprising new business venture

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, has started his new venture. Donald Trump's son Barron Trump launches his new beverage, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc startup (AP)

At just the age of 19, Barron has launched a start up Sollos Yerba Mate Inc, a beverage company which is described as a “clean-ingredient, functional lifestyle beverage brand.” The company focuses on yerba mate, a traditional South American drink often called the “drink of the Gods.”

A new beverage venture According to the reports of Newsweek, Barron is now one of the five directors, including Spencer Bernstein, Rodolfo Castillo, Stephen Hall, and Valentino Gomez.

The company was registered in Florida and Delaware in January 2026. Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as cited by Newsweek, the business raised about $1 million from private investors. Its listed address is near Mar-a-Lago, at a private five-bedroom residence in Palm Beach, a property often referred to as the ‘Winter White House’.

Yerba mate is a traditional South American drink made from dried and chopped leaves of the yerba mate plant, which is a type of holly tree that grows in the region's forests.

It is also known for its natural caffeine and is rich in vitamins and minerals. The drink is especially popular in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay where it is commonly enjoyed as a daily energy boost.

Barron’s previous ventures Barron Trump began his freshman year at New York University in September 2024 and studies at the prestigious NYU Stern School of Business.

He has shown an interest in business for some time. In mid 2024, he started a real estate company, but it was closed a few months later during his father’s second presidential campaign.

According to Irish Star, In 2015, his mother, Melania Trump, shared that from a young age Barron “wanted to be like daddy,” reflecting an early interest in business and leadership.

Speaking about his son’s growth and maturity, Trump expressed his pride, “He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child… he’s doing great,” Trump said two years ago.