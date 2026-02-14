Who is Scott Thomas Deiseroth? ICE agent arrested for DUI and child endangerment in Florida

Bodycam also showed him repeatedly asking an officer, "Are you Haitian ?" before the arrest.

According to the authorities, he was smelling a strong odor of alcohol and he also appeared confused about his location and direction of travel, as per Irish Star.

On August 13, 2025, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies pulled over 42-year-old Deiseroth near Mile Marker 36.5 in the Florida Keys. According to Irish Star, his truck swerved into oncoming traffic over the Seven Mile Bridge with his two young children of age 7 and 9 inside.

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) agent, Scott Thoman Deiseroth was arrested in Florida in connection with reckless driving. The incident, captured on bodycam footage, has sparked outrage over reckless behavior on a major highway.

Body cam footage showed verbal clash Body camera video shows a tense exchange between Deiseroth and deputies during the traffic stop. At one point, he showed his federal law enforcement credentials and told officers, “Colonel don’t mean sh** to me. I’m federal. I’m trying to get home. I got my boys with me.”

When deputies asked him to step out of the vehicle for a field sobriety test, Deiseroth appeared upset and repeatedly used profanity. According to reports, he failed several sobriety tests and had trouble keeping his balance while walking in a straight line.

The video also shows Deiseroth asking a deputy about his nationality, saying, “Are you Haitian?” The deputy replied that his race had nothing to do with the stop and continued with the sobriety test.

Charges and aftermath Deiseroth was arrested and charged with Driving under the influence (DUI) and child endangerment. After the sobriety tests, deputies put him in handcuffs and tried to place him in the back of a patrol car while he continued yelling.

His two children were taken to their mother. Authorities also contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families which is standard in cases involving possible child endangerment.