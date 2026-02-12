Was YNW Melly stabbed ‘32 times’ in Florida prison? Debunking viral claim about rapper

A social media post claiming Florida rapper, YNW Melly, who is currently in prison on two first-degree murder charges, was stabbed "32 times" in jail. The post claimed that the incident took place during a fight where the suspect brought out a machete and stabbed the 26-year-old. "His condition is currently unknown," the posts states. Rapper YNW Melly in prison uniform. (YNW Melly/ Instagram)

Ht.com can confirm that the claim is false. YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, has not been stabbed in prison. A similar hoax about the rapper also went viral and then debunked in 2021.

The post originated from the X account @TommyGoBrazy on Wednesday. It was viewed over 297,000 times as of this writing, contributing to the viral popularity of the claim.

YNW Melly is incarcerated in Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he’s awaiting a retrial on double-murder charges. He was arrested on the double-murder charges in February 2019.

Here's the viral post: