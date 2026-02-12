Was YNW Melly stabbed ‘32 times’ in Florida prison? Debunking viral claim about rapper
A viral post falsely claimed jailed rapper YNW Melly was stabbed 32 times. The hoax, viewed widely on X, was debunked; he remains in Broward County Jail.
A social media post claiming Florida rapper, YNW Melly, who is currently in prison on two first-degree murder charges, was stabbed "32 times" in jail. The post claimed that the incident took place during a fight where the suspect brought out a machete and stabbed the 26-year-old. "His condition is currently unknown," the posts states.
Ht.com can confirm that the claim is false. YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, has not been stabbed in prison. A similar hoax about the rapper also went viral and then debunked in 2021.
The post originated from the X account @TommyGoBrazy on Wednesday. It was viewed over 297,000 times as of this writing, contributing to the viral popularity of the claim.
YNW Melly is incarcerated in Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he’s awaiting a retrial on double-murder charges. He was arrested on the double-murder charges in February 2019.
Here's the viral post:
Why YNW Melly Is Still In Prison? What To Know
YNW Melly is in prison after his 2019 arrest for the October 2018 fatal shootings of fellow YNW crew members, Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams and Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. He is also faces charges for staging the crime scene as a drive-by shooting.
His first trial ended in a mistrial in 2023 due to a deadlocked jury. He remains jailed without bond while awaiting retrial, with prosecutors seeking the death penalty. The rapper has been lodged at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for most of his arrest tenure.
Some reports say he was briefly moved to the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach, Florida.
