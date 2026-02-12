Seychelles chikungunya outbreak: CDC issues advisory for US travelers amid concerning reports

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 2 warning for US travelers to Seychelles amid an outbreak of chikungunya in the island republic in the Indian Ocean. The island, around a day's flight from most US cities, has seen a surge of travelers from the US in the last few years. Amid the outbreak, the CDC asked travelers to “practice enhanced precautions” during their visit. The main campus of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia. (REUTERS)

Chikungunya spreads through mosquito bites, and symptoms appear within three to seven days of contact with an infected mosquito, the Cleveland Clinic notes. It does not spread directly from person to person. The CDC recommended US travelers take a chikungunya vaccine before visiting.

"You can protect yourself by preventing mosquito bites, which includes using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and staying in places with air conditioning or that have screens on the windows and doors," the CDC advisory read.

Chikungunya Outbreak In Seychelles: What To Know Chikungunya cases have seen increased reporting in Seychelles starting January 2026. On January 7, Public Health Commissioner Dr Jude Gedeon confirmed in a press conference that chikungunya cases have become more prevalent in the county over other mosquito-borne diseases like, dengue and Zika, Seychelles Nation reported.

Local health authorities are strengthening arbovirus surveillance and response, indicating increasing mosquito-borne disease activity, the report added.

According to Seychelles Tourism, the number of annual visitors in the country from the US has increased significantly in the last four years. Between 2021 and 2025, there were nearly 11,000 recorded arrivals from the United States. Atta Travel reports that as of August 2025, the US was the 5th largest travelers market in the country.

The website Tourism Analytics notes that 398,841 people visited the country in 2025.