Trump issues ‘Midnight Hammer’ warning for Iran after meeting Netanyahu: ‘Hopefully this time…’

US President Donald Trump issued a warning to Iran after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, saying that Tehran previously chose not to reach a deal and was then struck by ‘Midnight Hammer’, and added that he hoped Iran would act in a more reasonable and responsible way this time. 'Midnight Hammer’ is the term for the American military operation in Iran, when three facilities in the country were attacked on June 21 last year. (Bloomberg/AFP)

In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the two leaders discussed talks with Iran, as well as the situation in Gaza and other regional developments. It said they “agreed to continue their close coordination and relationship.”

ALSO READ | US House votes to end Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, Senate vote next Trump said he told Netanyahu that he planned to move forward with negotiations with Iran. He also said he would prefer reaching an agreement with the Islamic Republic despite concerns raised by the visiting leader, describing their interaction as a “very good meeting”.

Trump’s ‘Midnight Hammer’ warning to Iran In a post on Truth Social, the US president said he pushed Netanyahu to allow negotiations with Iran to continue to determine whether a deal could be finalised. He added that he hoped Iran would agree this time, recalling that during the previous instance, they were “hit with Midnight Hammer”.

Notably, ‘Midnight Hammer’ is the term for the American military operation in Iran, when three facilities in the country were attacked on June 21 last year.

“I have just finished meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu, of Israel, and various of his Representatives. It was a very good meeting, the tremendous relationship between our two Countries continues. There was nothing definitive reached other than I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see whether or not a Deal can be consummated,” he wrote in the post.

He added, “If it can, I let the Prime Minister know that will be a preference. If it cannot, we will just have to see what the outcome will be. Last time Iran decided that they were better off not making a Deal, and they were hit with Midnight Hammer — That did not work well for them. Hopefully this time they will be more reasonable and responsible. Additionally, we discussed the tremendous progress being made in Gaza, and the Region in general. There is truly PEACE in the Middle East. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”