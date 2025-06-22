Operation Midnight Hammer: List of major military operations in the Middle East in recent years

The United States launched a massive coordinated airstrike early Sunday targeting Iran’s key nuclear infrastructure, marking one of the most significant military operations in the region in recent years. As reported at a Pentagon briefing, the mission - code-named Operation Midnight Hammer - targeted three major nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, Associated Press reported. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close view of the Isfahan nuclear technology in Iran after U.S. strikes, Monday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

According to the US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, the strike was executed on direct orders from President Donald Trump. The officials described the mission as precise and strategic, noting it faced no Iranian resistance and included the use of decoys. The operation marked a bold entry by the US into the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Operation Midnight Hammer now joins a growing list of key military campaigns in the Middle East since 2024.

Round-up of major recent operations in Middle East:

Operation Rising Lion:

Launched by Israel on June 13, 2025, this campaign included large-scale airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. Natanz was one of the key targets. Israel described the strikes as part of a renewed military strategy to degrade Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Operation Iron Wall:

In January 2025, Israeli forces launched an operation in Jenin, West Bank. It damaged property and involved military, police, and intelligence units. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu called it a step towards enhancing security in Judea and Samaria, reported The Guardian.

Operation Days of Repentance:

This operation, carried out on October 26, 2024, saw Israel conduct airstrikes in Iran in retaliation to a ballistic missile attack. Around 100 aircraft, including drones, participated in three waves of strikes. The mission’s name is based on a period of reflection observed between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Operation True Promise:

Ongoing since April 1, 2024, this Iranian counter-offensive was launched following a strike on its embassy. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have carried out 18 waves of attacks targeting Israeli assets using Shahed drones and missiles.

Operation Poseidon Archer:

On January 12, 2024, the US and UK launched this operation targeting Houthi militants in Yemen. It aimed to dismantle the group’s capacity to strike maritime assets.

FAQs

What is the most famous military operation?

Operation Desert Storm, launched in 1991 during the Gulf War, is widely regarded as one of the most famous military operations. Led by the United States and a coalition of allies, it successfully drove Iraqi forces out of Kuwait through a combination of air and ground attacks.

Where is the largest US military base in the Middle East?

The largest American military base in the region is Al Udeid Air Base, located in Qatar. It houses more than 10,000 US personnel and serves as a strategic hub for air operations across the Middle East.

Which country has the strongest military in the Middle East?

Israel is considered to have one of the most powerful and technologically advanced military in the Middle East, as per a Forbes report. Its capabilities include a strong air force, modern missile defense systems, cyber warfare units, and nuclear weapons.

What are the major sources of conflict in the Middle East?

Conflicts in the region stem from a combination of territorial disputes, competition over oil and water resources, political instability, foreign interventions, and ongoing proxy wars involving global powers.