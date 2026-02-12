US House votes to end Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, Senate vote next

US lawmakers in the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to reject President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods, sweeping aside the Republican leader's last-gasp threat of election consequences for his party and delivering a rare rebuke on his signature economic policy. US President Donald Trump (Bloomberg)

The resolution brought by Democrats was approved by a vote of 219 to 211, with six Republicans joining the effort. Even if it passes the US Senate, it would likely face a veto from Trump, AFP reported.

Trump made clear, as the votes were being cast, that there would be political consequences for any Republicans who crossed him on tariffs.

“Any Republican, in the House or the Senate, that votes against TARIFFS will seriously suffer the consequences come Election time, and that includes Primaries!” Trump wrote in a social media post. “TARIFFS have given us Economic and National Security, and no Republican should be responsible for destroying this privilege,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump has threatened to veto similar measures, making it unlikely the legislation will ever become law. But defections from six Republicans, alongside opposition from nearly all Democrats, underscore Trump’s increasingly tenuous hold on the narrow House majority.

The measure’s passage comes as Trump privately weighs quitting the US-Mexico-Canada trade pact he signed during his first term, a move that would worsen trade tensions in North America. About 80% of goods imported from Canada meet USMCA criteria and are exempt from tariffs.