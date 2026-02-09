Laura Loomer threatens ICE raid on Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance over foreign flags; ‘nothing American about this’
Laura Loomer threatened that somebody should ‘call in an ICE raid’ during the Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance.
Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and Donald Trump supporter, slammed the Bad Bunny performance Super Bowl performance. She was on X putting out one post after another, and at one time, threatened that someone should ‘call in an ICE raid’ at the performance.
Loomer launched an attack, saying “What the hell is this illegal alien farm worker non English shit on my TV,” and added that someone should call ICE. She doubled down, adding, “Illegal aliens and Latin hookers twerking at the SuperBowl. Not a single white person or English translation at the Super Bowl. This isn’t White enough for me. Cant even watch a Super Bowl anymore because immigrants have literally ruined everything.”
Also Read | 'Green Day Trump haters': Laura Loomer slams Super Bowl show amid Bad Bunny controversy; 'already sucks'
Her remarks came even as Bad Bunny and the NFL put up a show with various foreign flags, promoting a sense of unity. In the final minutes of his performance at Santa Clara, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries as the performers around him carried flags of these nations. He also held up a football saying ‘Together, we are America’, to promote the message of unity.
However, Loomer picked on this as well.
Laura Loomer slams Bad Bunny's message of unity
“SOMEONE CALL IN AN ICE RAID AT THE SUPER BOWL! What are all of these foreign flags?????,” Loomer asked. She also attached a video of the performance and demanded an apology from the NFL.
"The NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this," Loomer wrote.
Notably, she also slammed the performance ahead of the game, saying “Black National Anthem, Green Day Trump haters and a Puerto Rican flamer. Super Bowl LX already sucks.”
Many MAGA supporters chose to give Bad Bunny a miss, and instead headed over to Turning Point USA (TPUSA)'s All-American halftime show, which had over 5 million viewers at one time.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More