Laura Loomer threatens ICE raid on Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance over foreign flags; ‘nothing American about this’

Laura Loomer, the right-wing activist and Donald Trump supporter, slammed the Bad Bunny performance Super Bowl performance. She was on X putting out one post after another, and at one time, threatened that someone should ‘call in an ICE raid’ at the performance. Bad Bunny sent a message of unity during his halftime Super Bowl performance. (X/@bennyjohnson)

Loomer launched an attack, saying “What the hell is this illegal alien farm worker non English shit on my TV,” and added that someone should call ICE. She doubled down, adding, “Illegal aliens and Latin hookers twerking at the SuperBowl. Not a single white person or English translation at the Super Bowl. This isn’t White enough for me. Cant even watch a Super Bowl anymore because immigrants have literally ruined everything.”

Her remarks came even as Bad Bunny and the NFL put up a show with various foreign flags, promoting a sense of unity. In the final minutes of his performance at Santa Clara, Bad Bunny named all the South American and Caribbean countries as the performers around him carried flags of these nations. He also held up a football saying ‘Together, we are America’, to promote the message of unity.

However, Loomer picked on this as well.