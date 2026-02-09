Watch Bad Bunny's full Super Bowl halftime show performance; singer brings out surprise guest

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny took the stage for the Super Bowl LX halftime show in Santa Clara, California, as the Seattle Seahawks faced off against the New England Patriots.

Other performers shine Before kickoff, San Francisco Bay Area punk-pop legends Green Day performed a snippet of their iconic song “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)”, honoring a parade of former Super Bowl MVPs.

Local heroes Steve Young, Joe Montana, and Jerry Rice joined the celebration of 60 years of Super Bowls on the field.

Then, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool turned up the energy with Green Day classics, including “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “American Idiot.”

For a more heartfelt tone, Brandi Carlile performed “America, the Beautiful”, Charlie Puth delivered a big and soulful “Star-Spangled Banner”, and Coco Jones blended elements of both in her rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Trump absent from Super Bowl President Donald Trump did not attend the game but sent a message wishing both teams well hours before kickoff.

In his statement, Trump described the Super Bowl as “more than just a championship”, calling it a uniquely American tradition that reflects passion and perseverance.

"On the field, players and coaches bring years of hard work, preparation, and commitment to football’s biggest night," Trump said in the message.

"Across the country, millions of fans come together to cheer on their teams and share in a moment of history. Today, every American is a football fan."

Trump made history in 2025 as the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, appearing at the game in New Orleans.

