Backstreet Boys run back the years in T-Mobile Super Bowl ad, social media says, ‘Damn’

Legendary teen band Backstreet Boys featured on the T-Mobile's Super Bowl 60 commercial on Sunday. As the band belted out some of their classics, like 'I Want It That Way' and 'Tell Me Why,' social media gushed with nostalgia. It also featured a short cameo by Druski. Representational. (UnSplash) Here's the full video of the advertisement:

T-Mobile Commercial Sparks Reactions The sparked a series of social media reactions from fans. “Calling it now the best commercial T-Mobile with Backstreet Boys is going to be the best commercial,” one user wrote.

“What are your favorite Super Bowl commercials this year? Fave so far 5 minutes into 2Q is probably the Backstreet Boys/T-Mobile,” said another.

“So far T-Mobile with the Backstreet Boys and the Pepsi commercials are my favorite,” said one.

“Forever referring to the Backstreet Boys as the guys from the T-Mobile commercial to my diehard BSB fan wife,” added another.

“Love the Backstreet Boys T-Mobile commercial. Still so talented and cute. Still together, minimal scandal,” added one.

“Okay a T Mobile commercial that featured Backstreet Boys 😍” said one.