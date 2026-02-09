Coco Jones fiancé and net worth: All we know about NBA star Donovan Mitchell

Coco Jones is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at Super Bowl LX this year. The song, which is recognized as the Black national anthem, has been performed at every Super Bowl since 2021. Coco Jones is set to perform Black national anthem at Super Bowl LX. (X@TheRealCocoJ)

Coco Jones is an R&B artist who has won a Grammy Award. In 2024, she received nominations for five Grammys and secured one award for Best R&B Performance for her platinum-certified track "ICU." In 2025, she garnered two additional Grammy nominations and was nominated for Best R&B Album at this year's awards ceremony.

The artist's father, Mike Jones, is a former professional football player. He was an NFL linebacker who played for the New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, and Tennessee Titans. Here's all we know about Coco Jones' personal life.

Who is Coco Jones' fiancé? In the summer of 2025, Jones became engaged to NBA player Donovan Mitchell, who was then with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite maintaining a relatively private relationship, Mitchell and Coco Jones experienced a rather whirlwind romance. Based on their infrequent public appearances and the comments they have made about one another, it is evident that the couple holds a deep affection for each other, yet they prefer to keep their narrative to themselves.

Mitchell and Jones got engaged last July, with the couple sharing the news on Instagram. He openly confessed his love during the Christmas Day game of the Cavs against the New York Knicks that he performed for her on national television.

While they had been dating for more than a year and had made several public appearances together, it was not until March 2025 that Jones officially acknowledged their relationship.

What is Coco Jones' net worth? Born as Courtney Jones on January 4, 1998, in Columbia, South Carolina, Coco is the daughter of singer Javonda Jones and former NFL player Mike Jones.

Her net worth is estimated at $2 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. She gained recognition as a child actress on the Disney Channel during the early 2010s, featuring in shows such as "So Random!" and "Good Luck Charlie," as well as the television film "Let it Shine." In her music career, Jones received a Grammy Award for her successful 2022 single "ICU" and garnered additional nominations for her song "Here We Go (Uh Oh)," which is part of her debut studio album "Why Not More?" set to release in 2025.