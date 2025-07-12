Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell engaged: What is their net worth and who is richer?

Coco Jones, a Grammy-winning singer and actress, and Donovan Mitchell, a six-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced their engagement on Friday via Instagram. The two shared a sunset proposal photo and video. Celebrities like Ciara, Keke Palmer, and Angel Reese congratulated the couple, who have been dating since early 2024. Coco Jones arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art(AFP)

“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the couple's reps told PEOPLE.

“The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together,” they further added.

Coco Jones’ Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth: As of 2025, Coco Jones’ net worth is estimated at $7 million, according to CA Knowledge. Jones was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and rose to fame with her 2022 Grammy-winning song ‘ICU’ and her April 2025 debut album Why Not More?, which hit the Top 20 on R&B/hip-hop charts.

She was featured on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing (2010–2011) and has released tracks like ‘Caliber’, ‘Peppermint’, and ‘Just My Luck’.

Donovan Mitchell’s Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth: Estimates for Mitchell’s net worth in 2025 vary, ranging from $20 million to $40 million. Celebrity Net Worth cites his net worth to be around $20 million as of January 2025.

Mitchell, born September 7, 1996, in Elmsford, New York, earned $32.6 million in the 2023–2024 season and signed a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavaliers in July 2024, with a player option for a fourth year.

A six-time All-Star (2018–2023), Mitchell won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and scored 71 points in a game on January 2, 2022. Traded to the Cavaliers in 2022, he’s led them to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in 2025.