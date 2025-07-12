Coco Jones, Donovan Mitchell engaged: What is their net worth and who is richer?
Coco Jones, a Grammy-winning singer and actress, and Donovan Mitchell, a six-time NBA All-Star, announced their engagement
Coco Jones, a Grammy-winning singer and actress, and Donovan Mitchell, a six-time NBA All-Star with the Cleveland Cavaliers, announced their engagement on Friday via Instagram. The two shared a sunset proposal photo and video. Celebrities like Ciara, Keke Palmer, and Angel Reese congratulated the couple, who have been dating since early 2024.
“After an amazing season and a sold-out tour, Donovan Mitchell and Coco Jones took a moment to recharge on vacation, which turned it into a beautiful engagement,” the couple's reps told PEOPLE.
“The couple has been dating for two years and look forward to building a life together,” they further added.
Coco Jones’ Net Worth
Estimated Net Worth: As of 2025, Coco Jones’ net worth is estimated at $7 million, according to CA Knowledge. Jones was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and rose to fame with her 2022 Grammy-winning song ‘ICU’ and her April 2025 debut album Why Not More?, which hit the Top 20 on R&B/hip-hop charts.
She was featured on Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing (2010–2011) and has released tracks like ‘Caliber’, ‘Peppermint’, and ‘Just My Luck’.
Donovan Mitchell’s Net Worth
Estimated Net Worth: Estimates for Mitchell’s net worth in 2025 vary, ranging from $20 million to $40 million. Celebrity Net Worth cites his net worth to be around $20 million as of January 2025.
Mitchell, born September 7, 1996, in Elmsford, New York, earned $32.6 million in the 2023–2024 season and signed a three-year, $150.3 million contract extension with the Cavaliers in July 2024, with a player option for a fourth year.
A six-time All-Star (2018–2023), Mitchell won the 2018 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and scored 71 points in a game on January 2, 2022. Traded to the Cavaliers in 2022, he’s led them to the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in 2025.