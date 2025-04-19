Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers but Heat-Cavs guards have an interesting connection

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 19, 2025 07:51 AM IST

Miami Heat Point Guard Davion Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell have a lot in common but they are not brothers.

Miami Heat Point Guard Davion Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell may share more than just a last name — but they are not related.

Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers. (AP)
Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers. (AP)

Despite the similarities in their names and playing styles, both NBA players have confirmed that they are not brothers, nor do they have any known familial connection.

Still, the coincidences are hard to ignore:

  1. Both wear jersey No. 45
  2. Each boasts a strong, physical driving style, often described as “bowling-ball-like”
  3. Both were NBA lottery picks: Donovan was selected 13th overall in 2017; Davion went 9th overall in 2021
  4. Both were born in September: Donovan on September 7, 1996, and Davion on September 5, 1998

Also Read: WrestleMania 41 stage unveiled: What makes it special - screens, lights and more

Who is Davion Mitchell?

Born on September 5, 1998, Davion Mitchell played college basketball at Auburn Tigers before transferring to Baylor Bears, where he led the Bears to a 2021 NCAA Championship and earned the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. That same year, he was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in June 2024. After a brief stint, he was acquired by the Miami Heat in February 2025.

Also Read: Harry Maguire seals jaw-dropping dramatic win as Manchester United progress to Europa League semis

Who is Donovan Mitchell?

Born on September 7, 1996, Donovan Mitchell was drafted 13th overall in 2017 by the Denver Nuggets, though he was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz. He became a franchise cornerstone in Utah before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. In 2024, Mitchell signed a three-year, $150.3 million extension with the Cavaliers, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2027–28 season, with a player option for the final year.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
News / Sports / Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers but Heat-Cavs guards have an interesting connection
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On