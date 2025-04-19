Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers but Heat-Cavs guards have an interesting connection

Miami Heat Point Guard Davion Mitchell and Cleveland Cavaliers Shooting Guard Donovan Mitchell may share more than just a last name — but they are not related. Davion Mitchell and Donovan Mitchell are not brothers. (AP)

Despite the similarities in their names and playing styles, both NBA players have confirmed that they are not brothers, nor do they have any known familial connection.

Still, the coincidences are hard to ignore:

Both wear jersey No. 45 Each boasts a strong, physical driving style, often described as “bowling-ball-like” Both were NBA lottery picks: Donovan was selected 13th overall in 2017; Davion went 9th overall in 2021 Both were born in September: Donovan on September 7, 1996, and Davion on September 5, 1998

Who is Davion Mitchell?

Born on September 5, 1998, Davion Mitchell played college basketball at Auburn Tigers before transferring to Baylor Bears, where he led the Bears to a 2021 NCAA Championship and earned the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award. That same year, he was selected ninth overall by the Sacramento Kings. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in June 2024. After a brief stint, he was acquired by the Miami Heat in February 2025.

Who is Donovan Mitchell?

Born on September 7, 1996, Donovan Mitchell was drafted 13th overall in 2017 by the Denver Nuggets, though he was immediately traded to the Utah Jazz. He became a franchise cornerstone in Utah before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022. In 2024, Mitchell signed a three-year, $150.3 million extension with the Cavaliers, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2027–28 season, with a player option for the final year.