Stefon Diggs arrested before Super Bowl Patriots vs Seahawks game? Here's the truth

While the post was clearly a parody from a satirical X account, some fans took it seriously. In less than two hours, the post had already received over 400,000 views.

The post read, "Patriots WR Stefon Diggs was arrested early this morning for aggravated assault on a robot outside of a hotel in Santa Clara. He is still expected to play tonight in SBLX."

The New England Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday. Hours before the game, a viral post on X claimed that Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs had been arrested, causing concern among fans.

Stefon Diggs criminal charges Separately, Diggs is currently facing criminal charges stemming from an alleged December 2, 2025, incident at his home in Dedham, Massachusetts. He faces felony charges for strangulation or suffocation following an alleged assault on a former personal chef during a payment dispute.

According to TMZ, the chef claims Diggs slapped her and attempted to choke her using the crook of his elbow during a conversation about unpaid wages. She alleges that Diggs also threw her onto a bed. The incident was reported to police on December 16, and charges were formally filed two weeks later.

Diggs and his legal team categorically deny the allegations.

Though the case is ongoing, Diggs successfully requested a delay in his arraignment, originally scheduled for January, until February 13. This allows him to participate in the Super Bowl game without immediate court proceedings.

The NFL is still expected to review the situation and may impose disciplinary action on Diggs as a result of the charges.