What time is Super Bowl 2026 kickoff? ET and PT start times and how to watch live for free

As the Super Bowl 60 will kick off on Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots are set to compete against each other for football supremacy. The Seahawks seek redemption against the Patriots in Super Bowl 60, their first matchup since 2015. (AP)

The halftime show will feature the renowned Latino artist Bad Bunny as its headliner, who recently received the album of the year award at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has emerged as a global phenomenon in recent years. His 2025 album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS," has shattered records, initially debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and ascending to No. 1 in its second week.

The Puerto Rican musician is guaranteed to energize the audience and viewers alike as he makes history by being the first Spanish-language Latin solo artist to headline this prestigious performance. Below is a cheat-sheet for his lyrics and upcoming show.

What time is kickoff for the Super Bowl? The game is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available in both English and Spanish.

Additionally, there will be several hours of pregame coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Where to watch Super Bowl? The 2026 Super Bowl will be broadcast on Sunday via NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and Universo.

The official Super Bowl 60 Pregame Show will be aired at 1 pm ET on NBC and Peacock, hosted by Maria Taylor, with Noah Eagle and Jac Collinsworth serving as co-hosts.

A Spanish-language pregame show will also commence at 1 p.m. ET, featuring hosts Adriana Monsalve and Lindsay Casinelli for "Camino al Super Bowl," which will be accessible on Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.

Seahawks vs the Patriots The matchup will feature the Seattle Seahawks — who secured their first and only Super Bowl victory in 2014 — against the New England Patriots, a team with a storied history of six championships, returning to the big game for the first time since 2019.

This event will take place in Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

For the Seahawks, this game represents a chance for redemption.

The last time Seattle participated in the Super Bowl, in 2015, they suffered a 28-24 defeat to the Patriots. They will be led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who was previously viewed as a draft disappointment but now has the opportunity to forge his own path to redemption.

On the other hand, the Patriots last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2019, where they triumphed over the Los Angeles Rams with a score of 13-3.