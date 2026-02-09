Who's singing the national anthem at Super Bowl? When does it start?

Pop star and the pitch-perfect singer, Charlie Puth, is slated to belt out the national anthem “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl LX tonight. Charlie Puth is set to open Super Bowl LX with “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Patriots vs. Seahawks game follwed by Coco Jones and Brandi Carlile. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The announcement was made last year in December when Puth took to X to assure his fans that he would give his best to the performance. He wrote, “ It’ll be one of my best vocal performances.”

He wrote, “I’ll never claim to be as good of a singer as Whitney Houston ever was. But I assure you we’re putting a really special arrangement together- in D major.”

Puth will take the stage just minutes before the kick-off of the New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks clash at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The NFL's inclusive pregame presentation will include Fred Beam accompanying him on the field during the anthem performance, interpreting the song in American Sign Language (ASL).

Who else is performing at the pre-game? Who is singing “America the Beautiful?" Brandi Carlile is an 11-time Grammy winner and will take the stage before Puth to sing “America the Beautiful.”

She describes her opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl as a “massive deal.” She said that she is proud that the NFL has asked “a gay woman to do it.”

She talked about the song at a conference and said, “It reads like, and the way I would love for people to interpret the song, is more of a prayer than a boast. This is a song about a country, a beautiful country that ebbs and flows in terms of hope.”

Carlile hails from the state of Seahawks. She has collected accolades, won two Emmys and an Oscar nomination.

Who is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing?” R&B singer Coco Jones will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” after Carlile.

Jones acknowledged feeling a little anxious during the recent Super Bowl news conference, but she remained upbeat. "I'm worthy of the moment. "I'm worthy of the chance," she declared. "You just think about the honor that it is," she said.

“Lift Every Voice and Sing" is often referred to as the Black national anthem.