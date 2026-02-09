Super Bowl LXI in the Los Angeles area falls on Valentine's Day next year, and 31 teams will again be going home with heartbreak. HT Image

With a little more than a year to go, sportsbooks are still feeling a lot of love for the NFC West.

The Seattle Seahawks are favored on consensus odds for Super Bowl LXI to again represent the NFC by a slim margin at 750 over the Los Angeles Rams . The Buffalo Bills have the best odds on the AFC side.

The Rams would be playing at their home field, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where they won Super Bowl LVI, if they can overcome the Seahawks and the rest of the NFC to get back to the big game. Seattle eliminated Los Angeles in the NFC title game 31-27.

Buffalo's biggest competition comes from the reigning AFC champion New England Patriots, as well as the Baltimore Ravens . The Ravens made a coaching change after missing the playoffs in an attempt to catch lightning in a bottle as the Patriots did by hiring Mike Vrabel following consecutive 4-13 seasons.

The Green Bay Packers are followed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs on the next rung at 1500. The Lions and Chiefs missed the playoffs but still have the core pieces and foundational players from recent runs of success. A big question for the Chiefs is Patrick Mahomes' recovery from a torn ACL.

Four 2025 playoff teams the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonvulle Jaguars and Houston Texans are all 2000 to win the Lombari Trophy in 2027.

On the other end of the spectrum, the New York Jets have the longest odds to win the Super Bowl at 250-1 or plus 25000.

They are below the Miami Dolphins , Arizona Cardinals , New Orleans Saints , Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans .

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are 125-1, even with the Cleveland Browns.

