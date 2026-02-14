70% VA disability benefits in 2026: How much is the monthly pay? All on expanded healthcare, financial aid

VA disability benefits in 2026: A 70% disability rating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) offers far more than a monthly check. It opened the door to expanded healthcare coverage, education benefits for dependents and valuable VA home loan advantages. A 70% VA rating in 2026 pays over $1,808 monthly (Representative Image: Pexels)

70 VA Disability Benefits: Here's what changed for 2026 In 2026, a single veteran with a 70% rating receives $1,808.45 per month tax-free. However, that figure rises when dependents are added, as per Marca.

For instance, a veteran with a with a spouse and three children under age 18 could receive $2,367.45 per month, in which:

$2,074.45 base rate for a spouse and one child

$76 for the second child

$76 for the third child

$141 if the spouse qualifies for Aid and Attendance

This demonstrates how family status directly impacts monthly compensation. Additional adjustments for dependent children in school or a spouse needing special assistance can further increase payments.

Many veterans rated at 70% may qualify for Total Disability based on Individual Unemployability (TDIU). This program allows veterans who cannot maintain substantially gainful employment due to service-connected conditions to be paid at the 100% disability rate without their rating officially changing to 100%.

VA home loan advantages A 70% disability rating can make it easier to qualify for a VA home loan, one of the best financial benefits for veterans. With this program, you may get a home with no down payment, no private mortgage insurance (PMI), easier approval, and no VA funding fee. Skipping the funding fee alone can save thousands of dollars.

These benefits lower upfront costs and make buying a home more affordable. Some veterans can also cut closing costs through lender credits or special loan offers.