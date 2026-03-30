Trump shares surprising letter imagining his own death amid Iran war: ‘Shed blood of…’
President Donald Trump reflected on his mortality in a Truth Social statement, questioning if he is heaven-bound. He shared a note from Franklin Graham.
President Donald Trump released a statement on Truth Social, reflecting on his own mortality and questioning if he is “heaven bound" amid the US-Iran war.
The POTUS posted an image of a last year letter from American evangelist Franklin Graham, who congratulated him on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and subsequently stated that he is indeed destined for heaven in the afterlife.
Trump has previously expressed thoughts regarding his potential fate in the afterlife, mentioning to reporters on Air Force One in October 2025 whether he would ultimately reach heaven. "I don't think there's anything that's going to get me into heaven. I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound."
“I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people” he added.
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Here's Franklin Graham's response to Trump
Graham reassured the commander in chief in a private correspondence that his “soul is secure,” and he is “ bound for heaven” if he accepts Jesus Christ as God, as mentioned in the note sent last year.
“It is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God,” Graham stated in a letter dated October 15, 2025, which Trump shared on Truth Social on Sunday. "The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ."
“The only way to Heaven is through the shed blood of Jesus Christ,” he continued. “Jesus came to earth, died on the cross for our sins, was buried, and God raised Him to life on the third day. If you accept that by faith and invite Him to come into your heart, you ARE heaven bound, I promise you.”
Billy Graham highlights Billy Graham ceasefire deal
Billy Graham, the son of the late evangelist icon, highlighted the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was facilitated by Trump's team at that time, along with the release of the final Israeli hostages, referring to these as “incredible accomplishments."
Trump became increasingly reflective about God and the after life following his near-fatal experience during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pa., where a bullet narrowly missed him by a quarter inch in 2024.
In August 2025, for instance, he disclosed his efforts to attain heaven. Additionally, Trump has pondered at rallies about the possibility of his parents being in heaven.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More